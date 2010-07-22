New commercial mooring law among other actions

At its last regular meeting on July 9, the Town Board took the following actions:

• Adopted a new law specifying the criteria the board will apply when considering applications for commercial mooring permits.

• Set a public hearing for July 31 for the purchase of development rights for 26.4 acres in Sylvester Manor near the corner of Cobbetts and Manhanset roads, for use as open space, never to be developed except for agriculture. Under the Suffolk County Partnership Program, the town will pay 30 percent of the cost of the acquisition through its 2 percent funds and Suffolk County will pay 70 percent of the cost.

• Authorized the installation of three moorings: one in Gardiner’s Bay, one in West Neck Bay and one in Dering Harbor in a location previously occupied by a different mooring.

• Authorized an applicant to dismantle a dock in West Neck Creek and relocate it 25 feet away to conform to setback regulations, and to add a ramp, float and anchor piles.

• Set three public hearings for July 30: for an applicant on South Ferry Road to construct a ramp for a dock, provide water and electric, and install two 2-pile mooring dolphins in Coecles Harbor; for an applicant to construct an extension for a dock in West Neck Harbor; and for an applicant to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor.

• Authorized Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham to advertise for bids on asphalt.

• Authorized Mr. Dougherty to modify the town’s agreement, in effect from April 1, 2010 through March 31, 2011, with the Expanded In-home Services for the Elderly Program; and to execute an addendum to a contract dated May 12, 2010 between the town and National Association of Drug Free Employees’ Pembrooke Occupational Health Inc. for the provision of employment screening services.

• Waived the 30-day waiting period for a liquor license at the Olde Country Inn.

TED HILLS