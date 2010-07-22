More resignations from school’s staff

Workers load pallets of tile onto the school roof. The entire

building (except the metal section above the gym) is being

re-roofed with white TPO tiles, designed to be more

environmentally friendly by reflecting sunlight and conserving

energy in the warmer months.

The board formally accepted four resignations from school employees at its regular meeting Monday night, adding to the growing list of staff members who have announced their intention to leave this summer.

Those employees were school maintenance chief Jim Rogers, middle school social studies teacher Robert Barber, vocal music teacher Phyllis Power and teacher aide Rachel Fraser. Todd Gulluscio also wrote a letter to the board to announce that he will not seek another yearly appointment as adaptive physical education teacher.

School Board President Rebecca Mundy thanked those employees for their service and wished them well in the future. Mr. Barber and Ms. Power resigned in order to retire after very long careers — the two combined have over 65 years of service at the school. Ms. Mundy commented, “They were both my teachers in this district, so it’s been a long road and I really hope they enjoy what lies ahead.” The two teachers are leaving with the retirement incentives offered to them at the board’s previous meeting on July 1, a move that increased the amount the school had to pay into retirement funds by about $20,000 total but will save the district in excess of $200,000 over the next two years, compared to what the district would pay were the teachers to stay.

Ms. Mundy also said the board was excited for Mr. Gulluscio, who is leaving in order to pursue a new job with the Greenport School District. Of Ms. Fraser, who resigned because she is moving, Ms. Mundy said “we wish her well on her journey,” and also wished Mr. Rogers well “wherever his path is leading him.”

The list of resignations began in mid-April when Donna Guiffre announced that she was leaving her position as assistant superintendent at the end of the school year to take a position at Port Jefferson School District in the fall. The move allowed the district to cut $50,000 from its administrative salaries for next year and opened the door for the school to restructure its administration and redistribute Ms. Guiffre’s responsibilities. Her position will not be filled next year.

Almost exactly a month later, Sharon Clifford resigned for the purpose of retirement. That has allowed the board to consider its administrative restructuring on a larger scale, with the help of Interim Superintendent Robert Parry, who was hired on June 14.

At its Monday, July 19 meeting, the board appointed Janine Mahoney as coordinator of Special Education Services at a rate yet to be determined. The new position’s responsibilities were among those previously carried out by Ms. Guiffre. Ms. Guiffre’s other responsibilities may be redistributed across other members of the staff, such as the new guidance counselor or the school’s full-time business official.

Mr. Parry and the board have already begun exploring possible candidates for the many jobs to be filled. “With all of our openings,” said Ms. Mundy, “everything has been posted now and we are currently receiving resumés.”

ROOF CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Torrential rains Tuesday evening, July 13, caused water damage to a section of the school building that was in the process of being re-roofed. The construction area was covered by a tarp meant to protect it from moderate levels of rain, “but this was not a typical rain,” explained Mr. Parry.

Fortunately for the school, the roof contractor must take full responsibility in fixing the damage, which affected ceiling tiles, electrical wires and some computer equipment. The company will also take responsibility for paying the cost of labor to clean up the scene and air conditioning units and air monitors to ensure that there are no mold issues.

Aside from the water damage, the roof project is “going along very well,” according to Business Leader Sam Schneider. He explained that the roofers have already ripped out and replaced all of the high school and auditorium roofs and started on the middle school roof Tuesday morning.

The project is being carried out under the supervision of a project manager, whom the board hired at its July 1 meeting and is on-site every day to ensure the job is done on schedule and on budget.

The board also took the following actions:

PERSONNEL

• Appointed the following for the 2010-2011 school year: Rick Osmer as athletic director for Grades 10-11 at $5,122, as per Schedule C; Brian Becker as junior high girls basketball coach at $2,563; Lynda Steinmuller as a substitute custodian at a rate of $10 per hour; Jacki Dunning as the District Clerk pro tem, to serve in the absence of the District Clerk if necessary at a rate of $30 per hour; and Walter Brigham III to provide data support and administration at a rate of $30 per hour with a maximum 150 hours, as well as computer support and supervision between July 1 and September 6, 2010, at a rate of $30 with a maximum of 30 hours.

• Board members also voted to appoint Mary Kanarvogel for afterschool detention duty at a rate of $60 per session, as needed — board member Mark Kanarvogel abstained.

• Approved two cocurricular positions: Audrey Pedersen as high school city trip coordinator at $671; and Teri Piccozzi as advisor to the Spanish Club at $1,358.

• Appointed Mary Kanarvogel, Peter Miedema and Janine Mahoney for athletic chaperoning at $86 for one game and $132 for two consecutive games, time keeping at $96 for one game and at $142 for two games, for the 2010-2011 school year.

• Created the position of JV girls tennis coach at a rate of $3,275 for the fall 2010 season.

FINANCE

• Authorized an increase in an amount not to exceed $8,334 to the grades K-3 budget line, an increase in an amount not to exceed $20,833 to the grades 4-6 budget line and an increase in an amount not to exceed $20,833 to the grades 7-12 budget line, to be offset by the Employee Benefit Accrued Liability Reserve funds.

• Appointed Eileen Tuohy to provide accounting services during the 2010-2011 school year at a rate of $625 per day.

• Accepted the Budget Transfers Report for the period July 1 through July 14, 2010.