Manor traditions, new and old

An impromptu folk concert was held Saturday night to celebrate the soon-to-be-completed farm stand on Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field. From the left, Tom Hashagen, Lisa Shaw, Joe Hickerson, John Gawler, Edith Gawler, Bennett Konesni and Richard Hogg. Special guest Joe Hickerson has performed over 1,000 times here and abroad. He contributed some verses to “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” and has been called “a great songleader” by Pete Seeger. For 35 years he was the director of the Archive of Folk Song & Culture at the Library of Congress.

It’s 4:45 a.m., the sun has not yet risen, and the fan’s consistent hum drones out the wake-up call of the alarm. This week we started practicing a tradition that farr5Each morning we are out in the field at 5:30 a.m. in an attempt to work with the cycles of nature. This has been a gratifying — and trying — experience. The cool air and silence of dawn is something we are lucky to observe. Many miss out on the serenity that comes with early morning. At the farm we try to preserve the traditions of slow food, and slowing down.

A tradition we are proud to practice is the honesty box. Honesty box farm stands are scattered throughout the Island and reflect a close-knit community. We have had no problems with our honesty box, and we attribute that to the integrity of the community. It is a truly remarkable feeling to find vegetables missing and a full cash box at the end of the day. It is also satisfying to have the farm stand open seven days a week, providing organic foods to the Island.

In the spirit of tradition we have also started one of our own. This week a farm stand was built in Windmill Field. It was built from wood on the property that had been struck by lightning, and in the traditional Maine timber-frame fashion, without any nails. Edith and her father John Gawler carefully designed and measured the pieces to fit together flawlessly. The crew and volunteers came together to raise the timber frames. In celebration of the farm stand, Bennett, Edith and John hosted a concert under the frame. The community came together to enjoy traditional folk music and a beautiful tradition of family, building and farming.

This week we harvested an assortment of summer squash, zucchinis, cucumbers and tomatoes. As Andrew Raymond, the farm manager, says, “Things are growing well over here!”