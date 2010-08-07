Loree M. Wright

Loree McGee Wright, a former resident of Shelter Island and New York

City, passed away on July 2, 2010, in Tucson, Arizona, at age 94.

She was born on September 5, 1915 and grew up in Logan, Utah. While

attending Utah State University in Logan, she married Morris H. Wright,

also of Logan. The couple moved to New York City in 1958 and then to

Shelter Island in 1960. The Island was their official residence from

1960 to 2001.

Loree was an accomplished cook and hosted wonderful dinners for friends

and family on Shelter Island. After retirement, the Wrights moved to

East Hampton and then became residents of Tucson, Arizona. They were

members of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, the River Club and the

Maidstone Club.

Loree is survived by her sister, Patty N. Barlow of Tucson, a son, John

M. Wright of Belmont, Massachusetts, nine grandchildren and 21

great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Morris; a

son, David; and her daughter, Pauline Wright Murray.

A memorial service and interment will be conducted in Logan, Utah on

Friday, July 9, 2010. Condolences may be sent to the family at

allenmortuaries.net.