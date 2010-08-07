Lester W. Schroeder, 81, of Camillus, New York, passed away July 1, 2010 at Community General Hospital in Syracuse. He was a long-time resident of the Syracuse area.

Born in Mount Kisco, Les graduated from Shelter Island High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

Les was employed for 29 years with Prudential Insurance Company and was a former school bus driver for the West Genesee School District. He was a member of the Amboy Belle Isle Church, the Camillus Elks and the American Legion.

He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Thelma “T” Crouch; daughters Gayle (Mark) Daniels of Elbridge and Kyle Schroeder of Palm Harbor, Florida; five grandchildren; brothers Sidney Dawson of Longmont, Colorado and Arvin “Dutch” Schroeder of North Syracuse and Camillus; and several nieces and nephews.

A wake was held on July 2 at Buranich Funeral Home in Camillus and a funeral service was conducted at the Amboy Belle Isle Church on July 3. Lester was laid to rest in Belle Isle Cemetery, Warners.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Humane Association of CNY, 4915-1/2 W. Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.