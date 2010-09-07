Legislator Schneiderman drops out of Congressional race

Suffolk County Legislator Jay Schneiderman announced Thursday that he

is dropping out of the race to unseat Congressman Tim Bishop

(D-Southampton) in November.

Mr. Schneiderman said he will not seek the Republican nomination for a “variety of reasons,” including his two young children.

“I

have decided that now is not the time for me to seek the congressional

office,” Mr. Schneiderman said in a prepared statement. “I will keep my

options open for the future, but for now will stay closer to home and

will continue to serve as the Suffolk County Legislator for the 2nd

District.”

Mr. Schneiderman’s withdrawal from consideration still

leaves a host of other scenarios open. More than a half-dozen

candidates have expressed interest in the Republican nomination for the

First Congressional District; including businessman Randy Altschuler;

attorney George Demos; and Chris Cox, the grandson of former president

Richard Nixon.

Mr. Schneiderman said he may endorse an individual candidate at a later date.

County

Republicans did not choose a candidate at their convention in May,

opting instead to wait for the results of a September primary.

grant@timesreview.com