LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of PIERSOL PARTNERS, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 05/21/10. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Purpose: Any lawful activity.

2532-6T 6/3, 10, 17, 24; 7/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

FOREIGN

LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

Notice of Formation of Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Name: OSPREYRAS LLC

Application for Authority filed by the Department of State of

New York on: 05/20/2010

Jurisdiction: Delaware

Organized on: 04/07/2010

Office locations: County of Suffolk

Purpose: Any and all lawful activities

Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent

Of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.

SSNY shall mail copy of process to:

The Company Corporation

2711 Centerville Road

Wilmington, DE 19808

Address of office to be maintained in Delaware

Authorized officer in its jurisdiction is: Delaware Secretary of State

Division of Corporations, John G. Townsend Bldg.

401 Federal St., P.O. Box 898

Dover, DE 19901

2534-6T 6/17, 24; 7/1, 8, 15, 22

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF FILING

OF ASSESSMENT ROLL

(Pursuant to Section 516 of

the Real Property Tax Law)

(THE SUFFOLK COUNTY

TAX ACT)

Notice is hereby given that the final assessment roll for the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, for the year of 2010-2011 has been completed and verified by the undersigned Assessors, and a certified copy thereof was filed in the office of the Town Clerk, of the Town of Shelter Island at the Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, in the Town of Shelter Island on the first day of July 2010, there to remain for public inspection until delivered by the Town Clerk to the Supervisor of the Town of Shelter Island on September 30, 2010.

Albert F. Hammond, Chairman

Barbara Jean Ianfolla, member

Patricia A. Castoldi, member

2537-1T 7/8

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ANNUAL

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its Annual Organizational Meeting on Saturday, July 17, 2010, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated July 5th

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2538-2T 7/8, 15

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, July 17, 2010, at 9:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor, Suffolk County, New York

Dated: July 8, 2010

2539-1T 7/8