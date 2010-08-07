LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice of Formation of PIERSOL PARTNERS, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 05/21/10. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Purpose: Any lawful activity.
2532-6T 6/3, 10, 17, 24; 7/1, 8
LEGAL NOTICE
FOREIGN
LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice of Formation of Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Name: OSPREYRAS LLC
Application for Authority filed by the Department of State of
New York on: 05/20/2010
Jurisdiction: Delaware
Organized on: 04/07/2010
Office locations: County of Suffolk
Purpose: Any and all lawful activities
Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent
Of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.
SSNY shall mail copy of process to:
The Company Corporation
2711 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Address of office to be maintained in Delaware
Authorized officer in its jurisdiction is: Delaware Secretary of State
Division of Corporations, John G. Townsend Bldg.
401 Federal St., P.O. Box 898
Dover, DE 19901
2534-6T 6/17, 24; 7/1, 8, 15, 22
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
OF ASSESSMENT ROLL
(Pursuant to Section 516 of
the Real Property Tax Law)
(THE SUFFOLK COUNTY
TAX ACT)
Notice is hereby given that the final assessment roll for the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, for the year of 2010-2011 has been completed and verified by the undersigned Assessors, and a certified copy thereof was filed in the office of the Town Clerk, of the Town of Shelter Island at the Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, in the Town of Shelter Island on the first day of July 2010, there to remain for public inspection until delivered by the Town Clerk to the Supervisor of the Town of Shelter Island on September 30, 2010.
Albert F. Hammond, Chairman
Barbara Jean Ianfolla, member
Patricia A. Castoldi, member
2537-1T 7/8
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF ANNUAL
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its Annual Organizational Meeting on Saturday, July 17, 2010, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.
Dated July 5th
Laura Hildreth
Village Clerk
Incorporated Village of
Dering Harbor
Suffolk County, New York
2538-2T 7/8, 15
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, July 17, 2010, at 9:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.
Laura Hildreth
Village Clerk
Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor, Suffolk County, New York
Dated: July 8, 2010
2539-1T 7/8