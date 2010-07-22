Keep town dock as is

To the Editor:

I am very concerned about the recent inaccuracies about the public dock slips in Congdon Creek. It has been repeatedly stated that there is electricity and water, which is not entirely true. It’s not comparable to a commercial marina.

Each slip doesn’t have electrical and water hook up. If you have a hose long enough to reach, you have water. Electricity? I don’t see any. Several of the slips nearest the shore can’t be used because the water is too shallow and they’re too close to the launch ramp. I’m very concerned that the commercial rates have been used in comparison. This dock is not a marina. There are no bathrooms, showers or fuel.

I also disagree with the idea that Islanders get a small boat in hopes of one day hitting the jackpot and buying a full-sized boat. Not everyone needs a MacBoat. These slips are quite narrow and they only accommodate modest boats. Where are the dinghies? A dinghy is a very small boat used to access a larger boat at a mooring. Where are they?

Personally, I was patient. I finally was able to rent a slip after being on the list for about 25 years. I had to provide the registration to the Town Clerk and was given a sticker to display. If there is a problem, enforcement of our current regulations should be adequate. Also, it isn’t fair to limit the duration of a permit. What would the boat owner do, get rid of their boat when the time runs out? Boats are a big investment and it’s almost impossible to sell a boat in the current economic times.

If we need more dockage, Daniel Lord would be ideal. It’s protected and accessible. If there is a need to adjust the rates, it would have to be done very incrementally and certainly not to match commercial marinas. Congdon Creek Dock is a peaceful example of our heritage and way of life. Let’s keep it that way.

HEATHER REYLEK

SHELTER ISLAND