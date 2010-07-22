Kearney & O’Connell wed

Christine Marie Kearney and Peter Taylor O’Connell were married on May 14, 2010 at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan. A reception followed at the Central Park Boat House. Christine is the daughter of MaryBeth and Kevin Kearney; Peter is the son of Kathleen and Richard O’Connell of Shelter Island.

The bride is a graduate of Holy Cross College and New York Law School and is a practicing lawyer. Peter graduated from Fordham University and is completing his graduate work in education at Manhattan College. The couple resides in Manhattan but are visitors to Shelter Island on the weekends where they have many friends, including three members of the wedding party. Peter is a former tennis pro at the Heights tennis courts and Christine is a marathon runner who enjoys taking in the Island’s scenery — and its hills.