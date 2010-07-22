The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the June 7 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Both Judge Helen J. Rosenblum and Judge Patricia Quigley were on the bench for this session.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Jack B. Armstrong of Greenport was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for the following: Alfred H. Baldwin of Mastic Beach, charged with a cellphone violation; and Jeffrey G. May of Moriches, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Mynor Daniel A. Gomez of Greenport was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without a license.

A lane violation against J. D. Houser-Hoglund of Sag Harbor was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $100 plus $55. A charge of driving with a suspended registration was dismissed.

James Jowers of East Hampton was fined $50 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Charges against Evan A. Kraus – a lane violation, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, license plate violation, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, two counts of possession of a hypodermic instrument and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree – were dismissed in Justice Court as a result of a grand jury indictment.

Javier Luna of Hampton Bays was fined $50 plus $85 for speeding, reduced from 54 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph. He was also fined $40 plus $85 for driving without a license.

F. N. Mendez-Perez of Southold was fined $25 plus $85 for operating a vehicle with more than 3 passengers in the front seat.

Roel Adeli MiguelGregorio of Greenport was fined $150 plus $85 for driving without a license.

The following were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court: Cody Ray Ringo of Shelter Island, charged with a cellphone violation; and Armodio S. Velasquez of Riverhead, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd.

Paul R. Stewart of Shelter Island was fined $400 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. His license was suspended for 90 days. Mr. Stewart completed 35 hours of community service. Lane and turn signal violations were dismissed as covered in the charge.

Twenty-two cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar �” 1 for a status check, 15 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, 5 by mutual consent and 1 at the court’s request.

JUDGE PATRICIA QUIGLEY

Two cases were adjourned until later dates, both at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.