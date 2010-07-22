Jr. Olympics a great experience despite challenges

Vecchio (right) and Chelsea Hughes received some inspiration from Tom Hoff, a member of the U.S. mens volleyball team that won the gold in Beijing in 2008.

The competition was stiff at this year’s Volleyball Junior National Championships, also known as the Junior Olympics, in Reno, Nevada, as Shelter Island High School junior Stephanie Vecchio and her teammates on the Long Island Fury 18s discovered the hard way. Through the course of the four-day tournament, held in an enormous convention center with multiple courts, the girls went up against some of the best teams in the country, and by the end of their nine games were left at the bottom of the pack, having won only one set.

Though the final stats paint a grim picture, the Long Island coach’s description of the matches tells the full story. “Some of those teams were just unbelievably good,” said Fury Coach Mike Cuccinello, “We were out-muscled and out-heighted a few times, but I would say that for most of the teams, we hung with them and we played competitive volleyball — that was ultimately my goal from the beginning, so I was happy with the performance the girls gave me.”

The games were far from being shutouts. Even in their fourth match against the top-ranked Northwest Juniors 18 Air Max team, the girls put up a fight. The final score was 25-10, 25-8, Air Max. Coach Cuccinello commented, “I’m not going to say that match was close, but we were not outclassed by any stretch of the imagination.” Air Max went on to finish second out of 48.

Other games were far closer: the girls broke into the 20-point range in both of their games during their eighth match on the third day against the Next Level G18s, though they ultimately lost. Three days of tough opponents didn’t discourage the girls, and on their final day, they won a set in a match against Club Red 18-Red (a 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 loss).

“The teams we played were tough, but not as tough as I thought they would be,” explained Vecchio. “It was fun to be able to hang with them — to be really close, point-wise.”

One of the issues for the Fury, Vecchio said, was nerves: “I think a lot of my teammates were nervous, we made a lot of mistakes — we probably gave some of these teams at least 10 points a game because of serves or just hitting the ball into the net or not calling it on the court. In practice we played so much better as a team, we were really good, but at Nationals I just saw a different team.” She commented that she, too, was very nervous in the first set of the tournament, but shook out the jitters as the event went on.

Coach Cuccinello was far less critical: “Everyone on the team gave me everything they had. Were there some people who appeared a little nervous at times? Yes, but I definitely wouldn’t say Stephanie was one of them. She stepped up to the plate and fought her hardest … attacked the ball well and passed the ball well — and this was against bigger blockers and better servers. I thought she stepped up her game nicely.”

Though the competition was cut-throat, the teams were friendly with each other after their match, and the girls exchanged small trinkets from their home towns. “Every team we played, we would trade a little gift. We gave one team we played an ‘I Love New York’ sticker — I got a Texas pin and candy from Ohio. It was really neat to see what we got.” After the tournament, the team wound down with a group trip to Lake Tahoe.

Vecchio has been playing on the Fury 18s for two years now. The squad is a travelling volleyball team based in Manorville that competes in the oldest junior age bracket, and its regular season goes from December through May, which allows Vecchio to play on the Shelter Island High School team, too.

The squad earned the right to play in the Junior Olympics this year by battling through 11 tournaments to establish itself as one of the top teams in the lower New York and New Jersey region, where about 45 different travel teams compete, said Coach Cuccinello.

Certainly even qualifying for the event is an accomplishment, especially considering that the team is made up of a particularly young squad. Normally, an 18s team is all seniors, but of those on the Fury this year, eight are sophomores, four are juniors and one is a senior. “Given the fact that we were playing against teams that probably had an average of about 1 3/4 years on us” during the Junior Olympics, he explained, “I was pretty pleased with the girls’ performance.”

The Fury was able to attend the Junior Olympics in part due to successful fundraising. The team raised approximately $6,000 of the $12,000 trip, including two “sizable” donations from Shelter Island residents, according to Coach Cuccinnello. He explained that most of the funds came from private donations, but that the team raised around $2,000 from a breakfast fundraiser and a garage sale netted about $800.

Vecchio plans to continue playing on the Fury Volleyball team next year until she heads off to college, where she hopes volleyball will continue to be a large part of her life.