James W. Suydam Jr. of Shelter Island died at his home on Wednesday, July 14, 2010. He was 83 years old.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 6, 1926. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, he went on to a long career in advertising for the worldwide agency of Ted Bates, Inc. Many of those years were spent in Japan.

Jim also spent many years in the restaurant business. He had been the owner and operator of Suydam’s in New York City and a manager and bartender for O’Malley’s in Amagansett, Water Mill, Hampton Bays and Southold.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time on the water boating and fishing.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Shelter Island Funeral Home. Cremation was held on Friday, July 16 and a private interment will take place at the Calverton National Cemetery.