Interim administration reaches out

Shelter Island’s new school superintendent issued a message to the community at the end of the school year via the school’s website. To bring that message to more members of the community, it is published below.

Dear Shelter Island Community:

I have been asked by the Board of Education to serve as interim superintendent and principal for a transitional period prior to seeking a new school leader. I spent 10 days getting to meet the staff, visit classrooms and meet many of the students. The lure of this assignment for me is the joint opportunity to have daily contact with kids and their learning activities while managing the many “district-type” responsibilities that a small district shares with all New York State school districts.

We have a major re-roofing project underway this summer and the playground has been removed so that a safer, more modern one can be installed in August. Summer programs are being run at St. Gabriel’s Retreat property.

Summer is a time for students and their families, as well as teachers and other staff, to re-charge their batteries, and Shelter Island is a perfect place to be able to do that. I always encourage kids and families to keep those young minds exercising as they get plenty of physical exercise.

Good teaching requires tremendous planning and great energy. Every lesson should be created with the goal of increasing the probability that your students will learn something of significance during that class period. It requires the skill of a diagnostician, the organization of an event planner and some on-stage talents to motivate and captivate student interest and then evaluate if learning took place. Good teaching is a marathon event, not a sprint. Let’s prepare for the 2010-2011 Shelter Island School Marathon.