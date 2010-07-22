High hopes for Island runner

Cardillo, left, was shoulder-to-shoulder with Dillingham until the very end.

This past Saturday, July 17, the Westhampton 5K hosted three of Shelter Island’s local runners: Daniel Rose, Anderson Hershey and Tyler Cardillo. Tyler, a summer resident of Westmoreland Drive, placed second overall with a time of 15:44, finishing just one second behind winner Drew Dillingham, a respected runner from Stony Brook University.

Despite the second-place finish, the 17-year-old Cardillo’s time gave him his own personal victory. Last year in 2009, Tyler’s 5K time was 15:56, making his 2010 time better by 12 seconds.

An up-and-coming high school senior from Punta Gorda, Florida, Tyler hopes to improve on his speed and become a Florida state champion in cross country to go along with his state championship title in track. For the summer, he and the rest of his Florida team have dedicated themselves to running 50 miles a week, but Tyler has added a little something extra to his training. While here on Shelter Island, he spends time with Cliff Clark, “Coach Clark,” and relies on him for advice and support. “I see him as kind of my mentor. He knows my ability and he knows the high goals that I set for myself,” says Tyler of Mr. Clark. “He wants to keep me low but strong.”

In order to keep “low but strong,” Tyler has begun setting time goals for himself while he completes his 50-miles-a-week requirement. He typically runs 8 to 9 miles a day, and strives to complete each mile by a progressively shorter time. The training is “nothing too outrageous,” Tyler explains casually, because Coach Clark doesn’t want him to “burn out.”

Since Tyler began his running career in his summer before 9th grade, his parents, Gail and Gary Cardillo, have been nothing but supportive. His father is responsible for introducing him to Mr. Clark, and both parents have taken active roles in their son’s running.

Surrounded by support and encouragement, Tyler works each day to improve his ability, fulfilling personal goals and accomplishing more than your average 17-year-old aspires to. His love and passion for running will continue to push him forward and his natural talent for the sport ensures him the proper rewards.