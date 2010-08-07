Herbert Donovan Jr. to preach at Union Chapel

Rt. Rev. Herbert Donovan Jr.

The Right Reverend Herbert A. Donovan Jr. will be the guest preacher at Sunday, July 11’s interdenominational service at Union Chapel in the Grove at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Donovan currently serves as deputy to the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church for Anglican Communion Relations.

Bishop Donovan received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Divinity degrees from the University of Virginia and Virginia Theological Seminary. He served as a fellow of Harvard Divinity School and received honorary Doctor of Divinity degrees from Berkeley Divinity School of Yale University, the University of the South at Sewanee and the Virginia Theological Seminary.

He was ordained deacon and priest in 1957 and was ordained and consecrated bishop in 1980. He has served in many positions during his prolific career: Bishop of Arkansas, Provisional Bishop of Chicago, Assisting Bishop of New Jersey, Assisting Bishop of New York and Interim Anglican Observer at the United Nations. He has also served as Interim Rector at Trinity Church, Boston and as Vicar of Trinity Church, Wall Street. Before being elected bishop, he served parishes in Wyoming and New Jersey and was the executive officer of the Diocese of Kentucky.

Bishop Donovan served in the Chaplains Corps of the United States Naval Reserve for nearly 40 years, retiring at the rank of captain. He holds a commercial pilot’s license with instrument and multi-engine ratings.

He is married to Episcopal historian, Mary Sudman Donovan. They have three married children and three grandchildren.

Music at Sunday’s service will be provided by chapel organist Linda Shelton Betjeman and flutist Elizabeth Ruby. Elizabeth is the daughter of Island residents Sarah Gavan and David Ruby.