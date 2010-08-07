Golfers hit the greens to raise a little green

The Lions Club also held its annual golf fundraiser this week. Locals came out to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on a gorgeous Saturday, July 3, to swing into action to help those in need. Proceeds from the event help provide family assistance, student activity support, heating bills, assistance for the visually impaired and more.

From the left, Tournament Director Frank Adipietro, Bill Sulahian, Ken Pysher and golfer Rich Mohlere tally the scores at the end of the tournament.