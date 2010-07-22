FROM THE DESK OF KARIN BENNETT…

We’re close to two months into the 2010 hurricane season — certainly a good time to review your plans in case a storm makes it to Long Island. Being prepared ahead of time is the best way to minimize potential damage.

Have a kit put together in case you have to evacuate to a shelter. Include documents, personal items, medications and money, to name a few items. If you plan to shelter your dog, work your pet’s needs into your evacuation/shelter planning. Have a photo of your pet, food and water, a carrier, collar and leash, medication and immunization records.

Brochures on hurricane preparedness are available at Town Hall and at the Senior Activity Center. It is what you do to prepare for a storm that really counts!

This summer season has also presented high heat and humidity. Avoid discomfort and exhaustion by slowing down, drinking plenty of fluids and staying indoors. Try to be in air conditioning for several hours a day: Remember, an electric fan will not cool the air, but will help sweat evaporate, which cools your body. Go to a public building for air conditioning if you have none at home. The Senior Center is available as a cooling center during prolonged periods of heat. Please call 749-1059 for more information.

For readers ages 60 and over, remember the Shelter Island Residential Repair Program! We can provide help with non-emergency tasks around the house. The labor is free and participants pay for any materials used. From replacing batteries and bulbs, to mending broken screens and helping with safety needs in your home, you can schedule an appointment or get information by calling 749-0291. The Residential Repairs Program is funded by the Town of Shelter Island, SCOFA and NYSOFA.

Meanwhile, enjoy your summer days in the shade with a cool glass of lemonade.