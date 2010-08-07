Four arrested on charges of DWI

Laura M. Abramson, 24, of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road on Friday, June 30 when she was stopped by police at about 2:30 a.m. for failure to keep to the right and to stay in lane. She was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Abramson was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 cash bail. She will appear in court at a later date.

Brian D. McArdle, 25, of Huntington, New York was arrested and charged with DWI on Saturday, July 3 at about 9 p.m. He was stopped by police on Winthrop Road for failure to stay in lane and failure to signal. Mr. McArdle was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Patricia Quigley and released on $750 cash bail.

On July 4 at about 2:30 a.m., Gleb O. Tryapitsyn, 24, of Brooklyn was stopped on Shore Road for failure to stay in lane and then arrested and charged with DWI. Bail was set in Shelter Island Justice Court at $1,500; Judge Quigley presided at the arraignment.

Charles E. McConnell Jr., 26, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on Ram Island Drive on Monday, July 5 at about 4 a.m. when he failed to stay in lane. He was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI. He was released on cash bail of $500 at his arraignment in front of Judge Quigley and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Benjamin D. Fooshee, 41, of New York City was ticketed on July 3 off Crescent Beach for having a child under 12 years on board a boat without a PFD.

On July 4, Louis A. Nees, 23, of Orlando, Florida was given a summons off Crescent Beach for not displaying navigational lights and for operating a boat with an expired registration.

Patrick J. Bellanger, 51, of Shelter Island was given a summons at the Sunset Beach restaurant on July 4 for permitting amplified sound in excess of 50 DBA.

Also on July 4, John J. Cardona, 22, of East Hampton was stopped on West Neck Road and ticketed for operating a motorcycle out of class and for moving unsafely out of his lane.

DeLeon A. Diaz, 19, of Bethesda, Maryland was issued a summons on July 5 for operating an unregistered motorboat in Dering Harbor.

Jason S. Goldie, 23, of Framingham, Massachusetts was given a summons on West Neck Road on July 5 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Margaret Cummings, 22, of Shelton, Connecticut was issued a ticket on July 5 for speeding on New York Avenue — 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Also on July 5, Miloslav Sebestyan, 34, of Glendale, New York was given a speeding ticket on New York Avenue for driving 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

TCOs issued 106 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

John H. Needham of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway onto Hudson Avenue on July 1 when he hit a vehicle driven by Andre J. Monti of Shelter Island, who was traveling eastbound on Hudson. There was over $1,000 in damage to the back window, back right bumper and taillight of Mr. Needham’s vehicle and the passenger-side front quarter panel and taillight of Mr. Monti’s.

On June 30, Alfred H. Baldwin of Mastic Beach reported that a food truck had backed into a driveway on Little Ram Island Drive and hit his parked vehicle. There was minor damage to Mr. Baldwin’s hatchback door and no damage to the truck, operated by Sandra M. Quintero of East Hampton.

On July 2, a caller told police that while running in West Neck a vehicle lightly hit him, stopped for a moment and then left the scene. The area was canvassed with negative results. No injuries were reported.

A caller reported on July 5 that during the previous week an unknown person had run into a stockade fence in the back of the Bella Vita restaurant in the Center and left the scene of the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a domestic situation on June 29 and advised the caller to contact an attorney and family court.

A caller reported hearing an alarm at a neighbor’s home in the Heights on June 29. Police checked the exterior of the residence; the premises appeared to be secure.

A Menantic resident told police on June 29 that youths had ripped the flowers off hydrangea plants on the property and scattered them on the roadway. Police searched the area with negative results.

On June 29 police responded to an anonymous call and looked into a domestic dispute in the Center.

Responding to an anonymous call on June 29, police pulled a boat off the south shore of the Ram Island Causeway, then located the boat’s owner.

A caller reported on June 30 that youth were yelling and riding on the hood of a car in a Center neighborhood. The area was searched without locating them.

A Shorewood resident reported two pit bulls at large in the yard on July 1. The dogs were not located.

On July 1 a caller reported that a large delivery truck was taking down low-hanging branches in Mashomack. The driver was asked to avoid low limbs on the way out.

Police investigated a drug-related incident in Menantic on July 1.

Also on July 1, police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center.

A marine unit helped a Ram Island boater recover her dinghy, which was lost while she was sailing on July 2.

Police contacted the owner of a winter stake mooring in Montclair on July 2 and advised the owner to replace it with a mooring ball to avoid a navigational hazard.

Police received a report about an attempted larceny in West Neck on July 2.

Police investigated a report on July 3 that unknown person(s) had removed a truck from a driveway in the Heights. The truck was subsequently located and no damage noted.

A caller reported a case of criminal mischief in the Center on July 3.

A boat was reported washed up on the shore in Silver Beach on July 3; the owner was identified and a marine unit will retrieve it.

Police received a report on July 3 that several people were on a private beach north of a town beach in the Hay Beach area. They were advised to move and complied. The Shelter Island Highway Department was requested to install signs marking the town beach and private property lines.

On July 3 a marine unit responded to a report of a boat adrift off Hay Beach, secured it to a mooring in Dering Harbor and notified the owner.

The operator of an illegally moored boat in Mashomack was asked on July 3 to move to an anchorage area and complied.

A marine unit responded on July 3 to a rowboat in distress in West Neck, took all of its passengers on board and towed the boat.

A case of grand larceny in the Center was reported to police on July 4.

Police investigated an incident resulting in an injury on July 4.

A caller reported on July 4 that he had been pushed off a boat in West Neck and had to swim to shore. He declined to press charges.

Police conducted an SLA check at Sunset Beach on July 4 after observing patrons on the street with open alcoholic containers. The manager increased security at the exits to prevent this.

A caller reported fireworks in the Center on July 4; none were located.

Campers were reported on a beach on Ram Island; they were leaving when police arrived.

Police responded to a verbal dispute over a camera in West Neck on July 5.

Also on July 5, a caller reported that a cat brought a chipmunk into the house and it got loose. Police checked the entire house but were unable to locate the chipmunk.

During the week the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two carbon monoxide alarms at homes in Harbor View and the Center. In one, the residence was tested with negative results; in the second case, the alarm could have been activated as a result of a defective battery.

The SIFD also responded to a fire alarm at a Menantic residence, caused by a malfunction.

A burglar alarm was set off at a home in the Center; the keys had been left in the door but the premises appeared to be secure.

NOISE COMPLAINTS

Six noise complaints were received during the week. Loud music was reported at a Center residence at about 11 p.m. on July 2. Police found a Sweet 16 party just

ending.

On July 3 at about 7:30 p.m. a caller complained about loud music in West Neck. The owner turned down the volume without incident.

A loud party was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on July 4 in Silver Beach; police advised everybody to move inside.

Also on July 4 at about 11 p.m., loud music was reported at a small party in the Center. The music was turned off.

A caller complained about a loud outdoor party in the Center at about 11:45 p.m. When police arrived the party had ended and people were leaving and cleaning up, making considerable noise, probably directed at the caller, according to the police report. Police stayed in the area with no further problems noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported eight aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 29, July 1, 2, 4 and 5. Police escorted a case to the Shelter Island Medical Center on June 29.