Fireworks set for Saturday

The Chamber of Commerce is set for a successful repeat of its

barge-launched fireworks show at Crescent Beach, as seen above

in 2009.

“We are ready to go.”

That was the word from Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce President Sean McLean at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. The 2010 fireworks show is set for a barge launch on Saturday, July 10 off Crescent Beach. Permits and fundraising are on track to deliver another stellar show, which will be preceded by a special salute to Lt. Joe Theinert, the Island soldier killed in Afghanistan last month.

A U.S. Coast Guard permit for the show was in hand on Tuesday, Mr. McLean reported to the Town Board that same day. That permit, needed for barge-launched shows, is linked to review of protection measures for piping plover by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A beach inspection earlier this week indicated that risks to the plovers on Conklin Point in Southold, the nearest plover nesting area, had been mitigated, Mr. McLean said. Piping plover along the Atlantic Coast are federally protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. The inspectors check to see that juvenile plover have fledged prior to the event date. Additional precautions include the filing of a plover protection plan to prevent disruption of nesting areas by spectators.

A town fireworks permit is expected to be issued at Friday’s formal meeting of the board after a certificate of insurance is provided by the barge owner.

The fireworks show has been held at Crescent Beach for years but this is only the third year for a barge launch. In 2007, a rogue mortar fired from the beach sent a firework laterally into the boat anchorage area. It just missed a boat full of spectators. The town has since required the barge launch, which carries about $15,000 in additional costs to the Chamber as well as the Coast Guard permitting process, which makes a holiday weekend show logistically impossible. The barge launch makes it “a safer, more glorious presentation,” Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said Tuesday.

Sunset Beach remains the biggest business donor, contributing $3,500 this year. “We’ve had some generous gifts but we still need donations,” Mr. McLean said during an interview this week. That generosity includes an anonymous donation in the name of Lt. Theinert, Mr. McLean said. Bay Fireworks, the Island show vendor for the past several years, has offered to put together a special red, white and blue memorial display to be launched immediately before the full show begins at 9:15 p.m.

Another anonymous benefactor held a private fundraiser that brought in $12,000 for the show. “It was a wonderful event,” Mr. McLean said, hosted by a family who “feels that an Island fireworks show is so important.” An antique car and art work were auctioned, and raffles for dinners at local restaurants added to the take. It was a such a success that Mr. McLean hopes the idea of hosting private fundraising events will take off next year.

Also new this year is the ability to donate to the fireworks show online using PayPal through the Chamber website, shelterislandchamber.org.

Mr. McLean thanked the Police, Fire and Highway departments for working with the chamber to ensure a safe and successful show.

Last year’s show was cool — chilly air made sweatshirts a necessity at the beach and eventually blew in downpours just 15 minutes after the show ended.

This year, “there’ll be virtually no moon — it should be a beautiful show,” Mr. McLean said. A chance of rain is in the forecast and a rain date has been set for Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. Check the Chamber website for rain delay information. “We will have our webmaster standing by if it looks like rain is threatening,” added Mr. McLean.