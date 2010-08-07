Experiencing history
To the Editor:
I would like to publicly express my appreciation for the Shelter Island
Historical Society (and organist Linda Betjeman) for their group’s
provision of an Independence Day celebration at the Heights summer Union
Chapel (non-denominational) this Sunday.
This included having us sing “America the Beautiful” and the national
anthem, the “Star-Spangled Banner” and passing out copies of a heavy
scroll, “Shelter Island Declaration of Independence 1775” with names on
it of local signers. Some of the Shelter Island Historical Society even
wore colonial dresses (Belle Lareau, Bev Walz and Christina Cunningham).
These acts made us feel the greatness of Independence Day and the origin
of the breakaway from Britain of this “land of the free” and a whole
country under its own laws.
Thank you, Historical Society, and thanks also to the Shelter Island
Early Music Consort (Linda Betjeman, Mel Mendelssohn, Karin Bennett and
Cara Loriz) for their playing of early American hymns.
DR. BETH DICKERSON HUTTMAN
SHELTER ISLAND