Experiencing history

To the Editor:

I would like to publicly express my appreciation for the Shelter Island

Historical Society (and organist Linda Betjeman) for their group’s

provision of an Independence Day celebration at the Heights summer Union

Chapel (non-denominational) this Sunday.

This included having us sing “America the Beautiful” and the national

anthem, the “Star-Spangled Banner” and passing out copies of a heavy

scroll, “Shelter Island Declaration of Independence 1775” with names on

it of local signers. Some of the Shelter Island Historical Society even

wore colonial dresses (Belle Lareau, Bev Walz and Christina Cunningham).

These acts made us feel the greatness of Independence Day and the origin

of the breakaway from Britain of this “land of the free” and a whole

country under its own laws.

Thank you, Historical Society, and thanks also to the Shelter Island

Early Music Consort (Linda Betjeman, Mel Mendelssohn, Karin Bennett and

Cara Loriz) for their playing of early American hymns.

DR. BETH DICKERSON HUTTMAN

SHELTER ISLAND