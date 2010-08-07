Early harvest at Manor

These ducklings could lead the way to a Manor poultry farm including chickens and maybe even quail.

It was another very successful (and busy) week at the farm. The weather went from the warmest day of the year to almost cool enough to sport a sweater. This shift was great for the field and the farmers. To our surprise, we found not only one tomato, but many this week; the first of the season! We were certainly relieved to taste these tomatoes because of the blight that struck last year. It has been confirmed that blight has struck Long Island again this year; luckily we have not been plagued by it yet.

This wasn’t the only surprise: there were also potatoes nestled into the flora of the field, majestic purple eggplant and zucchinis larger than the average forearm. We were pleased to harvest snapdragons Thursday afternoon as well. It is truly a wonder to find such healthy and delicious vegetables and vibrant flowers so early in the season.

Speaking of simple surprises, this week the ducklings have grown. They now sport fluffy yellow feathers. The four comrades have been successfully moved out of the incubator and into a new home with fresh cedar shavings and water. In their place in the incubator are two new duck eggs, testing fate. It was a truly gratifying experience to bring life into this world and experience the circle of life. The ducklings were a success, which gives the crew hope that we could raise others including chickens, quail, and of course more ducks.

Another exciting accomplishment this week was the clay pizza oven that we just finished building. Get ready for pizza workshops and bread! A challenge of sorts, this oven has turned out to be another great feat for the crew. Built from clay harvested in Vermont, the oven took about three days to become a permanent feature and a beautiful one at that. We look forward to sharing the oven and its benefits with the community.

Lastly, the past two CSA distributions were also the beginning of the “Pick Your Own” season. We welcomed many enthusiastic pickers in our pea patch. Stay tuned for future Pick Your Own opportunities taking place on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm stand. It’s great fun, and what could be more satisfying than vegetables picked with your very own hands?