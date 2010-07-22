The Shelter Island Duplicate Bridge Group met on July 15 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Members played a Howell movement. First-place honors went to the team of Art Barnett and Barrie Silver. Dot Taggart and Ralph Bishop placed second. There was a tie for third place between the team of Helen Bailles and Sid Beckwith and the team of Natalie Fox and Barbara Wright.

The bridge group meets every Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Please be prompt. If you would like to play and/or need a partner, call Joan Bishop at 749-0835.