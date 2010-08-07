Drivers wanted

Dana Hallman on the phone at the Office of Senior Services takes a request for a ride to a medical appointment from an Island senior.

If you are a senior living alone on Shelter Island, you basically fall into one of two categories: you don’t drive at all any more, or you drive, but only on the Island. Nobody likes to be categorized, but for the Office of Senior Services, which has been providing transportation for seniors since the early 1990s, that’s the way it is.

Today, July 8, 2010, there is a serious shortage of volunteer drivers, not serious enough to jeopardize the program, but enough to place an undue burden on the remaining drivers or to make it impossible for the Office of Senior Services to find a driver for every request for a ride.

Why the shortage of drivers? Some of the volunteers have moved; some have been volunteering for so long that they are burned out and won’t drive; and some have reached the point in their lives where they, too, don’t drive anymore.

Dana Hallman, the Office of Senior Services’ administrative assistant, began computerizing the transportation records in 2008 when the town received its first Triple A Transportation Grant from the Suffolk County Office for the Aging. That grant made it possible to pay drivers on a trip-by-trip basis. It also brought the Shelter Island Go-Fors taxi service into play. Go-Fors, however, can provide transport only on the Island.

“Volunteers are still the core of the transportation program,” says Dana. “There is one group of six volunteers who rotate on the Tuesday shopping trips, taking three to five seniors every Tuesday to the local IGA, the bank, the pharmacy, the post office, wherever. All together she has 18 volunteers in the program.

Right now, I am making up a list of friends and amiable acquaintances to call. They are folks who are retired, relatively young and who have the heart and the will to volunteer, I hope.

If you think you fall into this category (there’s that word again), please call Dana at 749-1059 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday.

I want to thank Dana for her help in preparing this article

— MB.