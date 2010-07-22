Crazy Eights celebrate Alice’s 93rd birthday

Alice Lucas

On hand for Alice Lucas’s 93rd birthday on July 13 were two of her six children — Ron, her “live-in” son, and a daughter, Marilynn Appollo, who hails from North Carolina — and seven members of the Crazy Eights card group. The eighth is Alice herself.

Alice and Gert Bourne are the only two left from the original group that began playing together on Tuesdays 25 years ago. Today the group also includes Norma Edwards, Marion Gleason, Charlotte Hannabury, Ceil Kraus, Ann Pollio and Phyllis Wallace.

Says Gert, “We find games that eight people can play, like ‘3 to 13′ and ‘Hand and Foot.’” I’m not sure if the “crazy” refers to the players or to the non-traditional games that they play.

“Hand and Foot” was the game of the day on the 13th. Marion Gleason, a kindergarten teacher in a previous life, offered to help Ron and Marilynn with the intricacies of the game. “It was the fun part of the party,” Ron said. “What a great day for Mom.”

Alice is an occasional member of the Silver Circle. Her portrait by Sy Weissman was borrowed from the Silver Circle Wall of Fame at the Senior Activity Center.