Consensus forming on Congdon Dock changes

Mary Wilson and Town Board members Waddington, Dougherty and

Reich review the most recent plans for a wetlands permit.

Management of Congdon Dock and town open space remained the top topics at this week’s Town Board work session.

CONGDON DOCK

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty, absent from last week’s discussion on changing the rules to increase dock use, weighed in on the need for change at the town dock. “I went down and visited the dock this morning. I saw 15 empty slips but I gather some are shallow and can’t be used by boats.” He added, “We have a town asset here, it would be a shame if it is not all used.”

Councilwoman Chris Lewis sought to clarify the town’s intentions in changing the dock rules. “There seems to be a feeling that the idea is to make these facilities and prices comparable to marinas. That I don’t think has ever been the intention.”

Suggestions to raise the current dock permit fee of $150 per year, compared to $2,500 per year for private marinas, focused on a number no higher than $500 to $800 per year. Councilman Peter Reich asked for town costs associated with the dock from the Police and Highway departments as well as the Town Clerk’s office as a baseline for determining a new fee. Board members agreed that any fee increase would have to be incremental over several years.

Slip holder Heather Reylek noted that the town slips are not comparable to those in private marinas, which provide electricity and water at every slip, along with bathrooms and other facilities. “It’s not a fancy dock,” she said, and it provides only a few hard-to-use spigots and electricity from a utility box uphill of the landing. Several of the slips are problematic, she added, either due to shallow water or proximity to the boat ramp.

“$150 is very inexpensive,” Ms. Reylek said. “Doubling that to $300 wouldn’t be that unfair but it would have to be done incrementally.”

“We’re not looking to make money out of it,” Mr. Dougherty commented. “We just want to manage it better.”

Councilman Glenn Waddington, who is on the town waiting list for a slip, said that rule changes should focus less on the fee than on utilizing the slips. “I think it’s about fairness. I think it’s about equity. I can be patient and I can wait, as long as I know the slips are being used and are used fairly.”

The board also heard from Richard Stegner, who said after visiting the dock that 17 slips are empty and that “no one is going in and out at any time.”

Hoot Sherman, who is a current slip holder, suggested that the town allow those who can’t use their slips to sublet to the next person on the list at the same cost.

Chuck Kraus suggested that the permit stickers that slip holders place on their boats should be as visible as a beach parking sticker to make enforcement easier. Like a beach sticker, the town needs to check that the permit holder is still a resident upon renewal. “The town has to take control of subletting,” he added. “Every single slip should be full.”

Richie Surozenski took issue with Mr. Reich’s suggestion that the town require boats to be in their slips by July 1, except in extenuating circumstances. Mr. Surozenski just got his boat in his Congdon slip this week, he said.

Supervisor Dougherty expressed support for an effort to contact current slip holders for information on their usage. He asked Town Attorney Laury Dowd to document areas of agreement on dock changes prior to drafting code amendments.

OPEN SPACE MANAGEMENT

“My basic philosophy on management plans,” Supervisor Dougherty said, is “less is more. The less we do the better.”

Having well-developed trails and educational resources at Mashomack Preserve frees the town to keep its open space plans very simple, he added. “The briefer and more general, the better it will stand the test of time. I think we’re getting into too much detail.”

That sentiment held sway Tuesday as board members agreed to strike several prohibitions from a draft plan for the Rasmussen property located between the St. Mary’s road nursery and Sachem’s woods.

Board members agreed that they would like to rename some of the open space parcels, which have been referred to for years by the prior owners’ last names. They also considered whether or not to include guidelines on the removal of invasive vines and to allow deer hunting stands.

“At some point, we should pick a piece of open space property with the idea of cleaning out the bittersweet,” Mr. Waddington suggested. “Otherwise everything we have will be bittersweet and broken trees.”

OTHER ISSUES

During the July 20 work session, the board also:

• Reviewed upcoming funding opportunities. The Group for the East End is lobbying Suffolk County to award an environmental grant to the town to help pay for the 4-poster tick program. Federal stimulus funding to pay for a new heating system at the Youth Center is expected before cold weather arrives this fall, Mr. Dougherty reported. Efforts are underway to file claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement of the town flood mitigation project.

• Taylor’s Island bulkhead bid. A bid that was awarded to Costello Marine and then rescinded last month was re-bid recently with a contractor new to the town coming in as low bidder. Stout Construction of Patchogue bid $77,659; the next lowest bid was $90,000. Costello, Whelan and Chesterfield marine contractors also bid on the project. Town officials will check the contractors’ references before awarding the bid at its next regular meeting, July 30.

• A car for senior citizen trips. Ms. Lewis asked colleagues how to proceed on purchasing a sedan for medical appointments and shopping trips for the senior services program. A vehicle previously used has broken down, she said.

• Conducted an initial review of a wetlands and special permit application. The board also received updated plans for drainage on the Midway Road property of Joanne Artese; her wetlands permit is pending.

• Concerns from a Fresh Pond neighbor about Highway Department activity at the town landing there. Vinnie Novak said that several loads of sand and a picnic table were recently deposited on the landing by the Highway Department. Mr. Dougherty said he did not authorize the activity and that the board would need to hear from the Highway Superintendent on the plan for the landing.