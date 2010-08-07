Coastal construction rules coming soon

The Town Board continued its efforts this week to establish

construction rules to protect sensitive coastal environments

like this one near Wades Beach.

The Town Board continued to zero in on new development rules for the Island’s causeways and low-lying coastal areas in an effort to craft legislation before a construction moratorium expires in mid-September.

The rules would apply to the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District, an overlay district stipulated in town code but linked to federal coastal mapping programs. It includes the causeways and low-lying areas of Silver Beach, Hay Beach, Wades Beach, Crab Creek and Mashomack Preserve.

On Tuesday, the board debated three options for legislating stricter construction regulations in these areas: 1) establish an entirely new zone, 2) create a coastal erosion hazard area separate from the town zoning code, or 3) bolster the current coastal district with tighter restrictions and a more rigorous permitting process.

“I don’t think we want to change our zoning code,” said Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who is spearheading the effort to develop new rules for the district. Fellow board members concurred but deferred reaching a consensus on one alternative until Councilman Glenn Waddington returns after an absence due to illness.

“We need to keep this moving as best as we can,” Ms. Lewis said. At recent work sessions, the board debated specific construction restrictions on house size and height, lot clearing and preservation of scenic vistas, among other recommendations from a working committee. That committee, which includes Ms. Lewis, Town Attorney Laury Dowd and Permit Coordinator Mary Wilson, will be reconvening as early as next week. Islanders interested in following the effort or offering comments for consideration prior to a Town Board public hearing are encouraged to attend the next committee meeting or write a letter to the Town Board. The meeting will be posted on the town website calendar as soon as it is announced.

Board members did reach a consensus on having the Town Board, rather than the Zoning Board or other groups, review and issue permits in this district.

A recent application to re-build the Zagoreos house on the First Causeway to Ram Island put the issue of developing sensitive coastal areas in the town spotlight. The Zoning Board issued a special permit in that case to build a new house that is not larger than the original home. Shortly after that permit process, the Town Board adopted a moratorium on construction in all portions of the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District.

OTHER ISSUES

• A proposal to put the extension of terms of office for town supervisor and superintendent of highways to a public referendum. The board would have to adopt a resolution this summer in order for the issue to appear on the November 2 ballot. “I’m not really an advocate for tinkering with the current system” of two year terms for these offices, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said. If it goes to a referendum, voters should be able to choose between all elected town officers serving for four years or for two years. Currently, board members and the Town Clerk serve four year terms and the supervisor and superintendent of highways serve two year terms.

• The bottomline for the town flood mitigation project. The final “final” bill, Mr. Dougherty said, is $135,260, which includes in-kind costs from the Highway Department of $7,000. The total is well below the $150,000 approved for the project. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has lifted a ban on shell fishing east of the South Ferry channel where flood water was discharged. “Cooperation between the town and the DEC was very good throughout,” Mr. Dougherty said.