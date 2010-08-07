Carey golf tradition continues with new groups benefitting

Members of the Carey family congregated last Monday at Gardinerâ€™s Bay Country Club to play a part in the Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Tournament. The event was a success and raised tens of thousands of dollars for Catholic youth programs and a camp for cancer patients.

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Tournament, held June 28 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, was once again a success and raised thousands of dollars for local programs.

An annual fundraiser for St. Gabriel’s Retreat and Spiritual Center, which closed last year, the tournament continued this year with new beneficiaries — the outreach and youth programs of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church and the American Cancer Society’s Camp Adventure, a program for Long Island kids with cancer hosted at Camp Quinipet.

The event honors Paul Robert Carey, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner, who passed away in 2001 after a long battle with cancer. He was the seventh son of former Governor Hugh L. Carey and the late Helen Owen Carey.

“It was great,” Fundraising Coordinator Theresa Andrew said of the event. “We’re very grateful for the support.” The numbers are still coming in, but she estimated that about $40,000 will go to the Island programs.