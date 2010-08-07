Camaraderie found in the Silver Circle

Jerry Weiss: â€˜Itâ€™s nice

to meet people who enjoy being

together.â€™

Real friends are sometimes easy to come by but hard to keep. With the Silver Circle group, the latter is not at all the case. The group that meets every Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center has found friends and caring camaraderie.

The Silver Circle, started nearly five years ago, is comprised of members of various ages ranging from the youngest, Cynthia Labrozzi, 68, to Irving Gruber, 103.

Grace “Tiny” Robertson, who is the group’s oldest female member at age 95, enjoys her time at the Silver Circle immensely. “I love it here,” says Tiny. Although she was one of the original members, she still “wishes she had been a part of [the Silver Circle] sooner.” Betty Sohan, Tiny’s caregiver, goes with her to the weekly gatherings at the Senior Activity Center, and says that Tiny is more excited each Wednesday to get up and go. “She gets up before me and wakes me up,” says Ms. Sohan.

The consensus among members of the Silver Circle, Tiny included, is that the group provides them with a sense of intimacy. For the most part, they are home-bound and cannot participate in the activities they once were able to, such as driving or simply visiting at a friend’s house. With the Silver Circle, they can get out of their homes, some transported by the town’s handicapped bus, and spend time with other seniors who have similar interests and much in common. “It’s important for everyone to get together,” says Ms. Labrozzi.

A typical day at the Silver Circle is anything but boring. “Club members keep us busy,” says staff member Giovanna Ketcham. They start off the morning with a round of coffee. Lunch is provided by Meals on Wheels, a temporary measure until the Center’s kitchen has been brought up to county code. Members are looking forward to having their own special meals prepared on site. Then they may participate in arts and crafts, entertain visitors and go on field trips to local sites such as the Mashomack Preserve. Other activities include a yoga exercise, which everyone enjoys.

Kay Corbett, 89, another original member of the Silver Circle, says, “I only wish that we could come more days out of the week.”

And based on the upbeat attitudes of each member, it is safe to say they all agree wholeheartedly.