Busy holiday weekend as Junior Golf returns

Bob Raiber, Adrianne Cohen and John Babinski took Friday night golf by storm this week.

It arrived: the busiest weekend of the year, July 4th, and it brought along perfect golf weather and a club just full of activity. Unfortunately, as the course begins to turn color and harden, we realize that we do need rain badly. This was not a great weekend for Tiger Woods, who tied for 46th and didn’t break par in any round in tournament play this week on top of having to cough up a $100 million settlement with Elin. But for us on the Island, it was truly a beautiful weekend.

Last Wednesday was opening day for Junior Golf at the club with 70 kids showing up for the first session. We also started our new idea of adding a 4 p.m. session for those that cannot make the morning. Also on Wednesday, we had a women’s group of 50 playing a tournament at the club, the start of a busy week.

Thursday afternoon, Marco and Katherine Birch hosted a Hawaiian Luau tournament. No surprise, the Birches did a first class job and filled the house with partygoers dressed in Hawaiian attire. Sue and Joe Siegelbaum were far and away the best on this afternoon by shooting an unbelievably great round of 7 under par net 28.

The two longest hitters winning the long drive contest also happened to be partners, Neil Tardio for the men and Karen D’Auria for the women. The straightest hitter, Lou DiCerbo, was only 3 inches off the middle of the fairway and Club President George Nemeth hit his shot 16 feet from the cup on the ninth hole to put that award in his pocket.

The king of Friday Night golf, Bob Raiber, found two different partners this week and we still can’t seem to keep him out of the winner’s circle. This Friday he teamed up with Adrianne Cohen and John Babinski to fire a grand score of 8 under par in a best two of four format. Second-place tribute went to a four-person team of Mary and Marty Ryan, John Babinski and Pat Kett with five under par.

On this same day, David Rogers brought his son Alex back to the club to enjoy a round of golf, and he shot the first hole in one at Gardiner’s Bay this year. The strapping Rogers smacked a 6 iron into the hole on our 192 yard 17th hole in one swipe of the club. Thanks to Rogers’ mighty blast, the members and guests all enjoyed a free drink. Congratulations Alex Rogers!

Also on this day, recently turned 16-year-old Jay Card III shot the round of his life with an all time low score of 71. Not bad for a 10 handicapper!

Saturday, July 3rd, is the day that the club gives to the Shelter Island Lions Club to raise money. Back in 1950, it was the Lions Club that brought the club back from its closure during World War II. Gardiner’s Bay has said thank you every year for the past 60 years for their foresight. This year, Dr. Frank Adipietro got behind the effort and turned it into one of our most successful years in raising money for the Lions Club.

The event brought in 80 players participating in both the tourney and raffle. We must say “thank you” to the many volunteers who sat up at the club on one of the hottest days of the year in hopes of raising a little money for a good cause. Thanks to Jim and Jimmy Read, Father Peter, Jack Monaghan Ted Zielinski, Ed Mangiarotti, Don Dunning, Frank Vecchio, Mary Ellen Adipietro, Laury Dowd, Joe O’Brien, Ken Pysher, Eileen Cecarelli and Bill Sulahian.

Ian Savage won the 50/50 raffle and did a first-rate move by immediately giving half of his winnings back to the Lions Club while distributing tips to others. Thank you Ian Savage!

In the tournament, Melina Wein had her finest hour by taking the low gross prize for the women with a 94; Pat Kett took the low net for the women. Whitney Possillico hit the longest drive and was also the closest to the pin.

Gary Blados showed up just in time to shoot an unbelievable round of 67 to take first place in the men’s gross division with Russell Holmes finishing second with a 72. Trailing with a pair of 75s were Ian Savage and Bob Feinstein. Dr. Arthur Wise shot a 63 net to take first place in the net division with Dr. Jack Gruber right on his back with a 65. I don’t know but do you think these doctors might be playing too much golf? Blados also had the longest drive (315 yards) and new member Brent Haney was closest to the pin on the 4th with 5 feet. These players as well as those who follow have prizes in the golf shop waiting for them to pick up: Barry Brown 66, Brad Anderson 67, Dr. Mort Goldfarb 67, Larry Adler 68, Bruce Bedford 68, Chris McCarthy 68, Larry Kast 69 and E.T. Brown 69.

The fourth annual Lasagna Bowl was played on Saturday, which paired nervous rookie Mike Pomerico with Lasagna Bowl veteran Mike Stromberg. The rookie managed to pull himself together and help his partner to push ahead of the mighty team of Ken Nolan and Joe Taranto. The beautiful Lasagna Bowl was awarded as graciously as possible to Stromberg and Pomerico with their 3 and 2 victory. These results were conveyed to this writer by a glowing Mike Stromberg after the match.