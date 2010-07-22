Brewers crowned Herreshoff 2010 ‘Kings of the Channel

The competition was fierce for the Etchells fleet this week in

closely-contested races. The Etchells are preparing to

round the windward mark.

The Shelter Island Yacht Club (SIYC) held another exciting day of races last Saturday, when both the Herreshoff 12 1/2 and Etchells 22 fleets hit the water in some ideal sailing conditions.

HERRESHOFF 12 1/2

Twenty Herreshoffs participated in the SIYC King of the Channel race, the third race of the season for the fleet. The course led the boats from the mouth of Dering Harbor to Pipes Cove, then to a channel marker (N10) near the ferry channel, back to Pipes Cove and then finally back to the mouth of Dering Harbor with a finish off North Pier.

After a 2 p.m. starting gun, it took the fleet about an hour to navigate the course with help from a decent breeze between 10 to 12 knots from the west and minimal chop.

Bruce and Susan Brewer took the victory in their boat Spray, followed by Chip Luddeke and Ed Hydeman in Hot Tub. C-Toy crossed the finish line in third with Jim Pugh at the helm, and Karen Lind and Becky Northey snagged fourth in their boat Fifty-Fifty.

“After having to cancel for lack of wind the previous week,” said the day’s winner and Fleet Captain Bruce Brewer, “it was nice to get out there with some good breeze.”

The series has benefited from fairly strong participation this season. “There’s a pretty steady core group of about 15 boats who race every week,” Brewer explained. Over twice that number will have competed in at least one of the days of racing by the end of the summer. Though they don’t all compete on Saturdays, the Herreshoff fleet is the largest anywhere at 65 boats, according to Brewer, and is still expanding.

ETCHELLS 22 RACES

The Etchells races have been hotly contested this season, and last weekend’s races were no exception. The close competition makes for an exciting summer series: as Etchells racer Jamie Mills explained, at one point in the first race on Saturday there were about 10 boats rounding the leeward mark at about the same time — and in a fleet of 12, no less.

“That’s close racing,” he said, adding “to have that kind of close racing is what sailors dream of. It’s like crossing the finish line at the Daytona 500 by a bumper.”

Sailors raced four races, but due to the SIYC Etchells fleet racing rules, only the first three counted toward the summer race series. Mills was crewing on the boat that won the day with two firsts and a second, skippered by his son, Jay Mills. Ethan Doyle drove the second-place boat to two third-place finishes and a fourth. The third-place boat scored finishes of fourth, eleventh and second with Scott Kaufman at the helm.

The final results, however, are not set in stone. Tim Hotchkiss is filing for redress after being involved in a collision that left him and his crew unable to finish the third race. If he succeeds he may wind up in second — Hotchkiss had a second and a first-place finish in the first two races. Protests and redress will be heard on Sunday.