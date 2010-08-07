Brain Teasers

TRIVIA QUESTION

Match wits with the Reporter’s archives. This week’s question:

In 1966, the senior class trip was to Washington, D.C. In a photo taken at the Capitol, what did they all have in common?

SOLUTIONS

June 10 Trivia question and answer:

Tom Young Jr. set a record of 45 minutes to waterski around Shelter Island in 1963. Who set a new record of 33 minutes the next summer?

Answer:

Cliff Clark, with his brother Bill handling their father’s “hot inboard-powered runabout” at about 3/4 throttle.

July 1 Word Search solution