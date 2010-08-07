Board reorganizes, adopts incentives

The Highway Department removed the schoolâ€™s

old playground in one day, at no cost. Superintendent Robert

Parry was impressed by how well they did the job, and how clean

and level they left the site. The new playground will be

installed the week of August 9.

The school hopes to cut its salary costs for two positions in half by offering two longtime teachers an incentive to retire this summer.

During its reorganizational meeting on July 1, Debbie Vecchio swore in incumbent board members Tom Graffagnino and Kim Reilly, who were voted to another term on the board in the last school election on May 17. Board members voted Board President Rebecca Mundy and Board Vice President Graffagnino to another term leading the group. Then the board went into executive session to discuss “several personnel issues.”

After reconvening and conducting its annual appointments (see page 14), the board voted to offer a social studies teacher and a music teacher an extra month of service credit for every year of service in the district in their retirement benefit calculations, with a maximum of three extra years of credit. Teachers receive more in retirement benefits if they have more service credit.

Although the faculty involved were not named by the board, the most senior teachers in those departments are middle school Social Studies teacher Bob Barber and vocal music teacher Phyllis Power, both of whom have previously filed notices to retire with the board; the board later rescinded those resignations when the teachers deferred retirement to continue teaching. Mr. Barber has been in the district since 1975, and Ms. Power since 1978. Their positions would be filled by new teachers who would start at the bottom of the salary scale.

The increased credits together amount to approximately $20,000 more that the school would pay into the Teacher’s Retirement System next year as a one-time lump sum payment. But the savings to the district in its salary expenses would be far greater: the exact figure is difficult to pin down now, since teacher contracts will soon be renegotiated, but the savings would be in excess of $200,000 over a two-year period and about half of what the district would be paying over those two years were the tenured teachers to stay.

Districts may vote to offer certain positions this service credit incentive under Part A of Chapter 105 of the laws of 2010 passed by the state legislature and Governor David Paterson this June; its requires that a teacher be either over 50 years old with at least 10 years of service to a district or 55 years old with at least five years to a district. By law, the new teachers would have to be hired at a rate that saves the district at least 50 percent over a two-year period.

The school voted at its July 1 session to offer the incentive only to teachers in the tenure track areas of music instruction and social studies instruction for grades 7-12. In order to participate in this incentive, teachers must agree to an effective date of retirement between July 2 and August 2, 2010. Once the board accepts their resignations at its July 19 session, those teachers cannot defer their retirement. “Once you sign up for it, it’s an irrevocable decision,” explained Business Leader Sam Schneider at the board’s June 17 meeting.

Government officials are estimating that the new incentive program “could put about 60,000 teachers into retirement in the state of New York,” he added.

OTHER BUSINESS

The board approved a contract with McClave Construction Management to provide a construction manager to oversee the roof construction project — which is currently underway — at a cost of $19,500. The board agreed at its June 19 meeting that doing so would be a good idea to ensure the project stays on track and on budget.

Mr. Schneider reported that the school playground was torn down by the Highway Department, free of charge, to make way for the new playground to be installed on August 9.

The board also created a new stipend position, Coordinator of Special Education Services, at a yet to be determined salary. The addition comes as part of the school’s ongoing process of restructuring the school administration. This new position’s responsibilities were previously handled by the Assistant Superintendent, Donna Guiffre, whose resignation was effective at the end of this school year. Her resignation allowed the board to cut $50,000 from the salary budget line in the 2010-2011 school year.

The board also took the following actions:

• Approved two percent increases in the salaries of hourly wages of Deborah Vecchio, Jacki Dunning, Kim Clark, Joan Resicgna, Jerome Mundy, Lisa Ogar Goody and Sam Schneider.

• Approved the following coaching positions for the 2010-2011 school year at the designated salaries: Cindy Belt for varsity volleyball, $5,051; Karen Gibbs for JV girls volleyball, $4,269, junior high boys volleyball, $2,347, and junior high girls volleyball, $2,347; Rick Osmer for junior high boys basketball, $2,563, and Peter Miedema for varsity girls basketball, $5,549.

• Approved the following co-curricular positions for the 2010-2011 school year at the designated salaries: Virginia Gibbs as 7th-grade advisor, $671, and 8th-grade advisor and Disney trip coordinator, $1,688; Michelle Rice as 9th-grade advisor, $671; Katherine Doroski as 10th-grade advisor, $335.50; Mark Palios as 11th-grade advisor, $1,688; Jacqueline Dunning and Deborah Vecchio as 12th-grade advisors, $844; Roberta Garris as the Literacy Program coordinator, $844; Virginia Gibbs as Middle School coordinator, $1,688; Janine Mahoney as Arts-In-Education advisor, $1,358, National Honor Society advisor, $1,358 and Landmark Books advisor, $1,358; Donna Clark as Detention supervisor, $1,688 and District Newsletter coordinator, $1,358; Jacqueline Dunning as Newsletter/Public Relations advisor, $1,358 and Substitute Dispatcher, $4,396; Robin Anderson as Yearbook advisor, $2,198; Dan Williams as Science Club advisor, $1,358; Peter Miedema as Student Council advisor, $2,530; and Sharon Gibbs as Elementary and Middle School Science coordinator, $1,688, Science Fair coordinator, $1,688, and Yearbook advisor, $2,198.

• Appointed the following to afterschool detention duty at a rate of $60 per session, as needed: Ann Marie Galasso, Mark Palios, Janine Mahoney, Virginia Gibbs, Peter Miedema.

• Authorized up to 20 hours of sick leave for Kim Clark as payroll clerk, not to accumulate beyond the fiscal year.

• Appointed Hayley Baker as an individual aide for up to 30 hours of summer school special education this summer, at her individual hourly rate.