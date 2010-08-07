50 YEARS AGO

Rain halts fireworks display

A thunderstorm that brought wind and heavy rain washed out last Sunday’s fireworks program just past the halfway mark. But, if the storm hadn’t sent the throngs of viewers home, the early igniting of the 12-foot rocket-missile seemed to signal the end of the evening’s display. This giant, planned as the finale, had been placed in its launching position in the afternoon. When the rains came there was no way to protect it. • July 9, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Recertification calls for longer 10K course

Much notice has been taken of the Shelter Island 10K Run course’s recertification last year. In fact, because of the restandardization, the course is actually some 30 to 35 yards longer than in previous runs. • July 11, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Sunny skies and time off pack in Islanders

Vacationers and locals alike couldn’t have asked for better weather for the long holiday weekend. With the fine weather and all those days off for so many people, no wonder it was one of the busiest holiday weekends on record for many area businesses. • July 6, 2000