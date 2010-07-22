50 YEARS AGO

Party Line

Fifty-seven sub-teens were guests of the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club at a box supper and dance last Saturday night. A number of prizes were given for novelty dances. Winners were Janie Strook, Donna Laspia, Glen Dickerson, Pamela Clark, Valeria Clark and Vincent Caccese, all of whom performed with grace and poise that was a pleasure to watch. • July 16, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Island map now underway

The full-color map of Shelter Island, which will feature local businesses and other points of interest, is now actively under way. The first step in the map-making process will be a sketch done of a street map for the Island. Once this is done, and the streets are in place, an artistic rendering of all buildings will be featured. The last step will be to insert the business logos and telephone numbers of the participating merchants onto the 24- by 36-inch drawing. The entire process is done by hand. • July 18, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Committee on housing to seek funding

“SIHOP is underway.” Father Steve Crowson announced on Thursday … The news came during a night meeting at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church attended by 18 Islanders. The non-profit Shelter Island Housing Options Inc. was formed this spring in an effort to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing on Shelter Island for young working families and of low-maintenance housing for seniors. • July 20, 2000