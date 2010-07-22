Artist Spotlight: John Pagliaro

To make this sculptural light piece, Mr. Pagliaro used hand-stretched Kozo paper and local bamboo.

Shelter Island is home to more than 40 painters, sculptors and photographers, according to a recent informal and by no means comprehensive tally by the Reporter staff. Some names will be well known to Islanders, others less so, but we thought it would be interesting to introduce them all to Reporter readers.

This week we feature John Pagliaro, a sculptor on the Island who takes his perceptions of his surroundings and molds them as he sees fit.

1. Can the public view your work at any particular location?

People can see my work at my studio, located at 30 South Cartwright Road. For an appointment, I am reachable by cell: 294-2765. I have an open door policy whenever I am there, but my hours are more limited during summer because I like the beach too!

2. Do you specialize in one specific type of art? What is your preferred medium?

I specialize in ceramic art, pinch pots in particular, although my media varies widely. I also work sculpturally in wood, fiber and light.

3. Where is the most interesting place you’ve seen your art displayed? Where would you most like to see it?

I think one of the more interesting places my work has been displayed is on/in my vehicle (light sculptures), but as for geographic locations it would have to be the Contemporary Museum in Honolulu, Hawaii, because for me, that is an exotic location.

4. What inspires your art? Why be an artist on Shelter Island?

My art is drawn from events in nature, phenomena observed from my time on the water fishing and boating. I am on Shelter Island because I love living close to the land (or sea, rather), and the beauty of the changing light through the seasons is incredible.

5. What is your biggest challenge as an artist? What is your greatest joy as an artist?

Biggest challenges as an artist are to remain disciplined and focused, and to not be discouraged by the fact that Shelter Islanders are generally poor art-goers (at least on their home turf) and weak when it comes to substantially supporting the arts. Homeowners seem much more interested in green lawns and kempt privet hedges, kind of the “Philistines at the hedgerow” that the author Steven Gaines so aptly described.

6. Who is your favorite artist?

Two of my favorite artists are Lee Bontecue and Bill T. Jones. They are both iconoclasts, wildly creative and totally unconventional in terms of career and continually meeting audience expectations.