A volunteer cheer
To the Editor:
Although this is somewhat belated, we did not want any more time to pass
before acknowledging the eloquent statement by volunteer fireman Art
Bloom at the recent Shelter Island High School graduation. His reaching
out to us about the importance of volunteerism in our community was so
important and heartfelt.
Good going, Art, and we look forward to seeing you and your wonderful
colleagues for many, many more years, aiding and comforting us all over
the Island in our best of times and worst of times.
LEAH AND VICTOR FRIEDMAN
STRAWBERRY LANE