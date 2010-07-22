A volunteer cheer

To the Editor:

Although this is somewhat belated, we did not want any more time to pass

before acknowledging the eloquent statement by volunteer fireman Art

Bloom at the recent Shelter Island High School graduation. His reaching

out to us about the importance of volunteerism in our community was so

important and heartfelt.

Good going, Art, and we look forward to seeing you and your wonderful

colleagues for many, many more years, aiding and comforting us all over

the Island in our best of times and worst of times.

LEAH AND VICTOR FRIEDMAN

STRAWBERRY LANE