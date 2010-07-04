4-H’ers ID’d

The little 4-H group jogged a lot of memories the past two weeks. P.A.T.

Hunt called in to inform us that the group was a “Discover 4-H” group,

the younger version of 4-H, and that this photo was taken in the late

1980s. Wendy Case further explained that during this time, several

Island moms got together for regular meetings in their homes and would

do different projects with the children. Marianne and John Sheppard

joined Ms. Hunt and Ms. Case in identifying the little ones: in the

front row, from left to right, DJ Thompson, Brendan and Kristen Curtin,

Justin Case and Jed Smith. In the back row, from left to right, April

Silvani, Becky Clark, Selina Hunt, Amanda Clark and Eileen “the Bean”

Sheppard. Thanks to P.A.T., Wendy, John and Marianne for their help!