3 DWI arrests, 13 tickets issued

Police found John C. Dowling, 40, of Greenport sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle with the engine running at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 on Summerfield Place. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Mr. Dowling was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Patricia Quigley presiding, and released on his own recognizance.

Also on Monday, July 19, at about 5 a.m., police investigated an accident involving a partially submerged vehicle in the water off Ram Island Drive. As a result, Sean M. Blakeslee, 35, of Bellport was arrested and charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Mr. Blakeslee was arraigned in front of Judge Quigley and released on $500 bail. The vehicle had to be towed out of the water.

Those named in arrest reports have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may or may not be found guilty.

SUMMONSES

The police issued 13 tickets during the week for vehicle and marine violations. Two tickets were issued for talking on a cellphone while driving, one for unlicensed operation, two for failure to stop, one for disopbeying a traffic control sign, one for an unsafe turn without signaling and one for unreasonable noise on an ATV.

On the water, two tickets were issued for improper vessel registration, one for towing without an

observer, one for a child on board without a pfd and one for no vessel

horn.

TCOs issued 54 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 13, David V. Davignow of Shelter Island was burning rope when a piece fell onto the seat of his vehicle parked on Smith Street. The rope started a fire in the truck, damaging the seat and surrounding area and causing over $1,000 in damages.

Robert L. Ross of Rockville Centre was traveling northbound on North Menantic Road on July 17 when a deer ran into his vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side rear door.

OTHER REPORTS

A Ram Island complainant was advised on July 13 to post signs to deter persons from walking on the dock and property.

Police advised a caller on July 13 to contact Family Court about issues related to visitation, etc.

A caller told police about sand being dumped at a Center location and placement of a picnic table at the end of a road. Police investigated the complaints and suggested the caller follow up with the Town Board.

A caller reported that a driver was operating a delivery truck carelessly on Ram Island. The area was patrolled with negative results.

A boat adrift in Menantic Creek on July 13 was towed back to the slip.

Police responded to a report of a horse and carriage on a Shorewood roadway on July 13. The area was searched with negative results.

Workmen in the Heights reported being heckled by teenagers on July 13. The youths were not located.

On July 13, police advised a person dropping off waste in the furniture bin at the Recycling Center to leave the area.

On July 14 at 1 a.m., police responded to an unfounded noise complaint made by an anonymous caller.

Police responded to a report of illegal dumping in Menantic on July 14.

A case of aggravated harassment �” threatening phone calls �” was reported to police on July 14.

Police were asked to investigate a possible financial crime on July 14.

A caller who asked to be anonymous reported being assaulted in the Heights. Police investigated and no fights were reported at the location.

An anonymous caller reported an unknown male asleep in the middle of a Heights roadway. Police found a highly intoxicated individual who was persuaded to leave the area.

On July 15, a caller requested that police record and document an accusatory phone call.

Police received an anonymous report on July 15 that a tractor was blocking a roadway in Silver Beach. The owner was contacted and agreed to remove the vehicle.

A caller was advised to contact Family Court in Riverhead about a problem on July 16.

Dogs at large in Tarkettle on July 17 and South Ferry on July 18 were returned to their respective owners.

Eleven boats were boarded by marine units and inspected as part of “Operation Safe” in Silver Beach and Coecles Harbor on July 17 and 18 and all passed inspection.

Loud music was reported at about 10 p.m. on July 18 at a Center residence. Police advised the youths involved about the town’s noise ordinance.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Center on July 19.

Police responded to a water main break in Westmoreland on July 19.

Two burglary alarms were activated on July 16 and 17 at homes in the Center �” both caused by malfunctioning alarms.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on July 14, set off by faulty batteries. The SIFD also responded to fire alarms at residences in West Neck and Menantic on July 15 and 16 respectively. Steam from a shower may have set off one of the alarms; the source was not determined in the second case.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported 11 aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.