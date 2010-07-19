19-year-old Diaz takes Windel Trophy

Peter Lane (sail number 3715) gets his bow out in front of Bob Harris as the Menantic Yacht Club fleet races toward the windward mark.

Venezuela came and conquered the Menantic Yacht Club on July 4th, of all days!

Victor Diaz is a 19-year-old sailing phenom from Venezuela who is teaching sailing at the Shelter Island Yacht Club for the summer. He took home the Windel Trophy by winning the first race of the season. Not only did he win the first race, but he took first place overall, with Peter Lane a distant second.

Victor did not win every race (Peter won one), but his wins were by wide margins and his competition was incredible, including world-class sailors Steve and Melissa Shepstone. Commodore Pete Bethge, you might just have to come out of retirement and show Victor some real competition. Richard Smith said that watching Victor sail was inspiring.

Before the races, the Menantic Yacht Club kicked off its 2010 Sunfish season with a skipper’s meeting at Commodore Bethge’s home. New this year is a hand-out that includes sailing rules and six different racing courses. The fine print may require reading glasses for some of us. For the courses, the alternative for most of us is just to follow the leaders. On another note, there will be a protest committee this year as well so if you’re guilty of an infraction, do your 360. A reliable source tells me that the protest committee will be taking no prisoners.

After the meeting we all rigged our boats for the 2 p.m. start time in West Neck Harbor. Many thanks to Mark Ketcham and his crew for clearing the rigging area of all sorts of junk that floated up over the winter.

Mother Nature was at her best, plenty of wind and sunshine. The wind was blowing from the west at between 8 and 10 knots but strong enough to flip two sailors including Richard Smith and Victor Diaz. What happened, Richard? I may have second thoughts about you crewing in the Whitebread this year. My other crew, Charlie Modica, performed admirably, as did Dave Olsen.

Twenty-six hearty sailors participated and all had a great time. Several sailors had new boats including Tom McMahon, a gift from his loving wife Linda Gibbs. I do not know if it is the psychological effect of having a new boat or if Tom is just improving, but he looked great out there. The other was Steve Shepstone, who traded in his 35-year-old boat for a 25-year-old one. I would take Steve’s third place finish anytime, but he might think about going back to his older boat in which he usually finished first.

The Race Committee held five races, one around the usual triangle course, two longer courses that included the triangle and windward-leeward finish. On some of the longer courses the leaders were running into the slower boats, which made for some fun. There was some shouting of “starboard,” meaning “get out of my way,” and several really close mark roundings with sailors calling for “room at the mark.”

At the reaching mark during the third race I caught up with the leaders. Melissa Shepstone had to give room to Peter Lane and Steve, leaving what I thought was an opening for me. So I started to go through when in unison both Melissa and Peter said you cannot do that. Luckily I had enough room to maneuver out of the way. At some point I’ll find out from Melissa and Peter what I did wrong.

Many old timers and several new sailors showed up. Ron Hill missed the race but came to the cookout (he had other things to do, like what?). The newcomers were Banjo Jack Williams and Victor. Banjo, who is in his seventies, did really well even though he hasn’t sailed in years.

In addition to the top 10 finishers, the following sailors competed: Tom McGurik, Jack Williams, Bill Martens, Amy Davidson, Bob Harris, Penny Pilkington, Linda Gibbs, Rita Gates, Deb Davidson, Rob Bethge, Michael Becker, Melanie Coronetz, Tom McMan, Mary Vetri and Steve Smith.

Many thanks to the Race Committee consisting of Commodore Bethge, Sally Davis, Penny Zahn and Sue Massie who was under instructions from me to take some pictures. They did a superb job even if they miscounted the number of boats in one or two races. Remember to report to the committee boat prior to racing each Sunday and give them your full name and sail number.

After the races Rita Gates hosted a cookout at her new home. Some 50 people showed up and Rita went all out, using red, white and blue tablecloths in honor of July 4th. Rita was ably assisted at the grill by her friend Ed. The fare consisted of shrimp and hot dogs, two of my favorite foods, as well as hamburgers, chicken, baked beans and potato salad. Everyone spent time renewing acquaintances and getting to know the newcomers.

The next race will be Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. All sailors are welcome, novice or expert. We are a fun club specializing in camaraderie and good sailing. Commodore Bethge has several Sunfish that he loans out on a first-to-reserve basis. Call him at 749-1297 and join in the fun.

Results of 5 races, top ten only:

POINTS

1. Victor Diaz 8

2. Peter Lane 15

3. Jim Kohler 17

4. Steve Shepstone 20

5. Charles Modica 25

6. Peter Zahn 34

7. Richard Smith 37

8. Melissa Shepstone 39

9. Brant Davison 48

10. Andy Belford 51

(1 point for first place, 2 for second, etc.)