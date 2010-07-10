10 years of Bliss on Shelter Island

The Planet Bliss crew is celebrating 10 years of popular casual

dining on Shelter Island. From the left, Julie

Oâ€™Neill, Sebastian Bliss, Ali Bevilacqua,

Alexandra Greenwald, Remy Diamond, Vanessa Hamblet, Erica Tome,

Jon Pagliaro and Chris DiOrio. Front row: Tola and Phoenix

Bliss, Matt Kast and Lee Molhere.

Maybe it’s the glow of the orange-yellow walls, the reggae music in the background, or the colorful abstract paintings of vintage-cars — but more likely, it’s the smell of the rich and spicy gumbo creeping out of the kitchen combined with the welcoming smiles of the staff that has kept customers coming to Planet Bliss for the past 10 years. Husband and wife team Sebastian and Julie Bliss have succeeded in making their restaurant a part of the community and a place where Island memories are made. On a recent evening at the restaurant, Julie Fanelli said of Planet Bliss that it is an “establishment loved by both locals and visitors alike. No bad feelings in the place.” Maz Crotty, a Bliss regular agreed, calling the restaurant a “second home,” laughing, as she noticed all of her roommates were also there.

Planet Bliss, displaying its now iconic Shelter Island logo, welcomed its first customers to 23 North Ferry Road on May 25, 2000 by inviting them to a grand opening “party, party, party.” While some things have changed in the ensuing 10 years, that festive theme has not.

The Blisses have kept their business evolving, which they say is essential to running a seasonal business in a resort community like Shelter Island. The restaurant originally housed an in-house market in the back that sold organic products, produce, juices and smoothies. Today, that area is replaced by a lounge area, with handcrafted bamboo benches and piles of bright pillows. The bar scene has calmed down a bit from its somewhat raucous beginnings, but remains a popular spot to sip exclusive and classic cocktails. But Julie and Sebastian’s original vision of serving fresh food remains, and they continue to put organic and local products on their menu whenever possible. Last summer Sebastian began using produce from Sylvester Manor Farm right down the street, and he uses seafood from Shelter Island or Long Island fishermen when it’s in season. Julie and Manager Alison Bevilacqua have also put together a well-rounded wine list this season featuring many local wines from North and South Fork vineyards.

Sebastian, who has worked in the restaurant business for 20 years, brings culinary skills that he continues to refine by experimenting with Asian and Southwestern flavors, and by perfecting simple comfort foods, like the classic buttermilk fried chicken with three-cheese macaroni and cheese. Customers frequently call for favorite items to be put back on the menu, such as Sebastian’s blue claw crab cakes and his Mesclun salad with smoked tofu croutons. He describes his cuisine as “world bistro.”

With a background in business management and fashion design, Julie has created and maintained the restaurant’s laid back atmosphere, part of the Planet Bliss vision from the start.

Julie noted how the neighborhood itself has really become “something of a destination.” Originally just Planet Bliss, a dry-cleaners and a video-store occupied the short stretch on 114 that now is home to art galleries (boltax, Mosquito Hawk, Sara Nightingale), boutiques for home goods and clothing (Home 114, Molly Browns, Fallen Angel) and Kyle’s, a café and bakery.

Planet Bliss has also ventured beyond its front porch through All-Seasons Catering, serving at any Island destination, from large events to small gatherings. For example, earlier this year, Sebastian and crew traveled by boat to cater a celebration on Taylor’s Island.

According to Julie and Sebastian, the Planet Bliss staff has been an important part of helping the restaurant become what it is today. Alison Bevilacqua has been the manager since last summer, and together with Julie, has brought some fresh ideas to the table that keep returning customers happy, and attract new diners. Alexandra Greenwald has been working in the kitchen at Bliss for the past two summers, and both she and her fabulous desserts have been welcomed by all. The rest of the staff, many of whom have also been with Bliss for years, are back again this summer in their comfortable bohemian garb (the staff does not wear a uniform). They are friendly and casual with diners, but take good service seriously. Vanessa Hamblet, who worked with the Blisses from their very beginnings, said that the close-knit staff has been an essential part in running a small, busy, restaurant.

The comfortable, familial vibe of Planet Bliss is hard to miss. Waitress/bartender Erica Tome’s artwork decorates the walls, adding to the restaurant’s charm. Jezebel, the black cat that prowls the patio and parking lot, is a part of the family. And the youngest members of the Bliss family, Phoenix, 3, and Tola, 2, Julie and Sebastian’s adopted children, have also become a part of the scene. It is common to see the kids munching on bleu cheese, playing with the cash register or peeking at their dad through the kitchen door.

If you look on the beverage fridge, a reminder of the market that once occupied the restaurant’s lounge area, you’ll see a collection of photographs from over the years. New photos are added every year as proof of another great season The old ones chronicle many good times: the annual staff party aboard a chartered catamaran, waiters dressed up in costumes to match the many winter weekend party themes (from a night in Morocco to 50s diner classics), the restaurant’s “Bingo Night” and more.

Keep an eye on that fridge to see what the next 10 years brings to this blissful piece of the Island.