Zachary Starzee

As a Boy Scout from grades 9 through 12, Zach has been a tireless

volunteer, participating in beach clean up days, leaf clean up and as a

waiter for Lions dinners. He’s gone caroling to shut-ins with the PBA,

assisted the Lions with lawn cleanup, has cut invasive species at the

Nature Preserve and volunteered at the local blood drive this year in

addition to being a blood donor. He’s also assisted the elderly with

holiday decorations and for two years participated in the Souperbowl

Food Drive. In 9th grade he participated in the Science Fair and was a

member of the Shelter Island Marching Band. Zach was also on the prom

committee and in 9th, 10th and 11 grades, volunteered at the 10K and the

5K races.

He played varsity golf and baseball. Zach has been employed by the

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for four years.

During his senior year Zach worked as a medical assistant at BOCES and

said he hopes to attend college and pursue a career in the medical

field.

As far as what he’s going to miss about the Island, Zach says “knowing

everyone and how lucky we are to live in a place where everyone’s your

family.” And speaking of family, Zach says what has had the greatest

influence on him during his years on Shelter Island is “having my family

helping me … the Starzee family and my Grandma and Pop Sieni and my

uncle John Sieni.”