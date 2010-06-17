To the Editor:

The tragic death of a Shelter Island service man brought back bitter memories of World War II. I joined the Navy and served nearly two years at a naval base in North Africa. After a short leave at Shelter Island, I was sent to the Japanese island of Okinawa, where one of the bloodiest battles of the war was fought. We established a seaplane base there and a huge cemetery for lost comrades. As soon as possible, I walked through the cemetery, looking at the names on the crosses. My heart stopped when I saw the name Raymond Dickerson. Raymond was my neighbor on Shelter Island. Why him and not me? I thought. Why anybody?

GEORGE DAWSON

WANTAGH, NEW YORK