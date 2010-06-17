WHAT’S HAPPENING

AT UNION CHAPEL…

Historic Union Chapel in the Heights will celebrate its 138th year at a homecoming service this Sunday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m.

The Reverend Frederick W. Puelle, retired Lutheran minister and current chapel trustee, will preach. His sermon is entitled Homecoming Redux.

Music by Bach, Handel and Vivaldi will be provided by organist Joan Osborne and flutist Bill Packard. A reception will be held in the grove after the service. All are welcome at this interdenominational Christian service.

LEARN ABOUT MEDICARE

Suffolk County for the Aging will host a free hour-long program about Medicare on Wednesday, June 23 at 1 p.m. in Town Hall. The session is designed for seniors, caregivers and professionals, and participants will learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, how and when to enroll and how to save money on Medicare costs. A Q & A will follow the presentation. To sign up, call 749-0291.

MEET 10K RUNNING STARS

Featured 10K runners — Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson and legendary marathon runner Bill Rodgers — will chat with members of the community on Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. under the Shelter Island Library’s tent along Bateman Road. They will also sign books and be available for questions.

LWV ANNUAL MEETING

Join the League of Women Voters for its annual meeting and brunch on Saturday, June 19 at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The guest speaker is Nancy Kotula, Shelter Island’s Receiver of Taxes. The cost is $26 per person and reservations are recommended. Make checks payable to LWVSI and mail to: P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island 11965. Call Phyllis Gates for more information at 749-3532.

BACCALAUREATE BECKONS

Shelter Island’s graduating seniors will begin the process of saying goodbye to the community at the annual Baccalaureate service this Sunday, June 20, at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The ecumenical service begins at 10:30 a.m., and all are welcome to attend. Members of the Class of 2010 will perform solos and group songs and deliver readings and homilies. A coffee hour will follow. For information call the church office at 749-0805.

PLACE & POSSIBILITY’

The final program in this series will be held on Sunday, June 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sylvester Manor. The theme is Discovering Fictive Narratives in Real Places. Come with a journal to write in and whatever other implements of creativity that will help you explore the possibilities. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact the program’s leader, Brad Davis, at davis.bradley.c@gmail.com.

POETRY READING AT THE BARN

The Shelter Island Historical Society, in collaboration with the Shelter Island Poetry Project, will sponsor a reading, Coast Poetry of the Water Line, in the Havens House barn on South Ferry Road on Sunday, June 27 at 4 p.m. The reading will feature poems, all of which connect in some way to living on, near, beside, above, under or within sight of water.

The works will range from Homer and Shakespeare through Matthew Arnold, Wordsworth and Tennyson, to Wallace Stevens, Elizabeth Bishop, Philip Larkin, Lucille Clifton and many others, read by Shelter Islanders. Coast is part of the Historical Society’s Sundays in the Barn series. Admission is free, donations are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 749-0025.

STORIES & MORE…

The theme this week is Dear Dad. Kids ages 3 and up can enjoy 45 minutes filled with books, crafts and games on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 to let them know you’re coming.

SUMMER READING CLUB

Read on the beach, on a car trip, or with friends and family. Join the Reading Club! Children (through fifth grade or so) can collect stickers, set personal goals and enjoy an end-of-summer party. Make a sea creature bookmark and register for the club on Wednesday, June 23 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 for more information.

LEGION CALLS MEETING

There will be a meeting of all Mitchell Post 281 members on Monday, June 21 at American Legion Hall. Plans and activities for the summer will be on the agenda. For more information, call 749-1180.



ACROSS THE MOAT

LEGENDS OF ROCK

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will present the final program in the popular Legends series with The Roots of Rock, hosted by Shelter Island filmmaker Joe Lauro. There will be rare vintage performances by the forefathers of early rock n roll — Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bo Diddley, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, Carl Perkins and Little Richard, as well as more obscure performers such as the Blind Boys of Alabama, Jimmy & Johnny and many others.

Show time is 8 p.m.; admission costs $15.

AT CANIO’S…

Poet Julie Sheehan will read from her latest work, Bar Book, at Canio’s Cultural Caf in Sag Harbor on Saturday, June 19 at 6 p.m. In this wholly original work, a barmaid grapples with the irreconcilable tensions in her work and personal life.

Julie Sheehan is the author of three collections of poems, and she has won the Paris Review Bernard F. Conners Prize for Poetry, the Poetry Society of America Robert H. Winner Memorial Award and the Whiting Writers Award.

ARF GARDEN TOUR

The 24th Annual ARF Garden Tour to benefit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons will be held on Saturday, June 19. The tour will feature eight gardens in Springs and Amagansett. Tour tickets are $75 and tour and cocktail party tickets are $175. Tickets are available online at arfhamptons.org or by phone at 537-0400 (extension 214).

SPRINGSTEEN CONCERT PREVIEW

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at London’s Hard Rock Calling Festival on June 28, 2009 in what the London Times called a revved-up three-hour power drive through Springsteen’s America. The Parrish Art Museum in Southampton will present the East End premiere of a special, pre-release 90-minute version of London Calling: Live in Hyde Park in two screenings, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Sunday, June 20.

Tickets to London Calling: Live in Hyde Park are $12 for Parrish members, $15 for non-members, and may be purchased online at parrishart.org.

FOLLOW THE FIDDLER

Bring the kids to the Peconic Land Trust’s Quail Hill Farm on Deep Lane in Amagansett on Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m and join fiddler Sara Gordon for a musical romp through the orchard and fields. Cluck with the chickens, meet Farmer Chaskey to pull and taste a fresh carrot and see how your garden grows. This program is designed for children 2 to 5 years old accompanied by parents or caregiver.

The cost is $5 per child. Rain cancels. For more information and to register, call the trust at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. Park on Deep Lane, reached via Town Lane or Side Hill Lane, and meet in the orchard.