Watch for ‘wobblies’

To the Editor:

Please take care. The wobblies, those small children who, with and without any adults, take to the roads here every year, especially Route 114, are out again in force. They swerve all over the place and some are very young indeed and very unsteady on their little bikes.

Please watch out for these little children and give them a very wide berth if you pass them. Don’t honk at them; they are likely to turn around and lose their balance.

I wish all parents would think twice before letting the very small ones out on main roads on their bikes with only a sibling, but until they do, we, the driving public, have to be very careful that they are safe.

HILARY KING

SHELTER ISLAND