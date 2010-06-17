Village officials re-elected

Mayor Tim Hogue and Village of Dering Harbor trustees Linda Adams and Mary Walker, running unopposed, were re-elected for two-year terms in Tuesday’s election.

Fourteen votes were cast, eight by absentee ballot: 10 for Ms. Walker, 13 for Ms. Adams and 12 for Mayor Hogue. There were two votes cast for write-in candidates — one each for residents Kirk Ressler and James Goldman.

Village Clerk Laura Hildreth and poll watchers Esther Hunt and Marian Brownlie were at Village Hall on Tuesday for the annual election.