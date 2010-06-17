Two scholarships set in Joe’s name

The Theinert memorial scholarship fund at the Shelter Island School is receiving donations and was up to $4,560 earlier this week. Checks should be made payable to the Shelter Island School and sent to Box 2015, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

A second scholarship in Lt. Joe Theinert’s name is being established at Mattituck High School in conjunction with the ROTC program. A fundraiser will be held on Monday, July 19, 7-11 p.m. at Claudios Clam Bar in Greenport. For more information, call Mary Durkin at 241-6271 and 477-5154.