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Two scholarships set in Joe’s name

By Times Review

The Theinert memorial scholarship fund at the Shelter Island School is receiving donations and was up to  $4,560 earlier this week. Checks should be made payable to the Shelter Island School and sent to Box 2015, Shelter Island, NY 11964.
A second scholarship in Lt. Joe Theinert’s name is being established at Mattituck High School in conjunction with the ROTC program. A fundraiser will be held on Monday, July 19, 7-11 p.m.  at Claudios Clam Bar in Greenport. For more information, call Mary Durkin at 241-6271 and 477-5154.