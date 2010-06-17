Town business resumes after Day of Mourning

Thank you, Shelter Island. You did us all very, very proud indeed.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty offered heartfelt thanks to the Shelter Island community for their efforts to honor Lt. Joseph Theinert as he was laid to rest on Shelter Island last week. He spoke on behalf of the Town Board and the family of the fallen soldier in Town Hall Tuesday at the opening of an unusual official board meeting. The meeting was postponed from Friday as the town observed a Day of Mourning in conjunction with Lt. Theinert’s funeral. The local soldier died heroically in Afghanistan on June 4.

We’re very, very proud of you and humbled, he said to the many volunteers who contributed to the memorial effort. You had no precedent to draw upon, no notice, and orchestrated a week of solemn dignity.

Hundreds gave up a week of their lives to honor Joe and to comfort the family, he continued. Many from the Police Department, Fire Department, American Legion, Shelter Island School and both ferry companies, he acknowledged, but an equal number of unaffiliated individuals contributed. Island businesses also came to the fore generously and quietly, he added, along with businesses from the North and South forks.

The supervisor said that he is working with the Theinert and Kestler families to establish a permanent town memorial to Lt. Theinert. An initiative in the state legislature in his honor is also in the works, Mr. Dougherty said, to rename part of Route 114 the Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Way.

The board issued a proclamation in honor of Lt. Theinert, commending him for acting courageously to save the lives of the 20 men under his command and extending the town’s deepest sympathy to the family of 1st Lt. Theinert who made the supreme sacrifice in serving and defending his country.

In addition to making several appointments during the June 15 meeting, the Town Board took the following actions:

Adopted a drug policy for all town employees working more than 10 hours per week. Employees will be subject to random testing for drug and alcohol use once the policy goes into effect on July 1.

Approved a stewardship management plan for the Klenawicus Airfield, which will soon be purchased by the town with community preservation funds. The board also authorized Supervisor Dougherty to execute an agreement with the Shelter Island Pilots Association for operation of the airfield.

Amended town code to prohibit anchoring boats within 400 feet of the Crescent Beach bathing area, along approximately 1,400 feet of the beach front adjacent to the marked parking stalls.

Set a public hearing on town code changes to establish criteria for commercial moorings for July 9.

Approved an agreement with the Shelter Island School to host the town’s email accounts.