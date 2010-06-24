Timothy J. Dalton
This year’s prom king, T.J. has some exciting plans, and no surprise to
his friends, those plans involve music. T.J. will attend Five Towns
College on Long Island to study and play music. His ultimate plan is to
own a studio and become an active performing musician, a songwriter and
to perhaps perform on Broadway in the “pits.”
He’ll miss the natural beauty of Shelter Island and thinks that
residents take it for granted a lot of the time, “but if you stop and
take a moment to look,” he said, “it is truly a spectacular place.”
T.J. was a member of the NHS as a junior and senior, and participated in
the AMC in his freshman and sophomore years. He was also treasurer of
his class in grades 8, 9 and 10.
As a senior T.J. participated in the Cardboard Campout drawing attention
on the problem of homelessness and to raise money for Habitat for
Humanity, and in the CTC Buddy Program. Golf was a favorite sport and
T.J. was on the varsity golf team 9th through 12th grades, earning
multiple awards including the Coach’s Award in 9th grade and varsity MVP
in 10th grade.
In 8th grade, T.J. participated in People to People, Washington and in
People to People, Europe in 9th; and in the Rotary Youth Leadership
Function and the National Youth Leadership Forum on National Security in
grades 10 and 12, respectively.
In grades 7 through 10, T.J. was a solo participant in the NYSSMA vocal
contest; in 9th and 10th grades he participated in SCMEA and for four
years participated in the North Fork Music Festival.
In grades 10 and 12, T.J. played guitar in the school’s Jazz Band,
worked with the backstage crew for the Drama Club’s musical productions,
“Les Miserables,” “Miss Siagon” and “Bye-Bye Birdie,” and as a junior
and senior participated in the Berklee five-week summer performance
program.
His band, “Human Errror,” has had a great influence on him, T.J. said,
explaining that being in the band has taught him how to play music and
gave him the opportunity to play with other musicians. “It was a great
way to kick off my band experience,” he said.