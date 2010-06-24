Timothy J. Dalton

This year’s prom king, T.J. has some exciting plans, and no surprise to

his friends, those plans involve music. T.J. will attend Five Towns

College on Long Island to study and play music. His ultimate plan is to

own a studio and become an active performing musician, a songwriter and

to perhaps perform on Broadway in the “pits.”

He’ll miss the natural beauty of Shelter Island and thinks that

residents take it for granted a lot of the time, “but if you stop and

take a moment to look,” he said, “it is truly a spectacular place.”

T.J. was a member of the NHS as a junior and senior, and participated in

the AMC in his freshman and sophomore years. He was also treasurer of

his class in grades 8, 9 and 10.

As a senior T.J. participated in the Cardboard Campout drawing attention

on the problem of homelessness and to raise money for Habitat for

Humanity, and in the CTC Buddy Program. Golf was a favorite sport and

T.J. was on the varsity golf team 9th through 12th grades, earning

multiple awards including the Coach’s Award in 9th grade and varsity MVP

in 10th grade.

In 8th grade, T.J. participated in People to People, Washington and in

People to People, Europe in 9th; and in the Rotary Youth Leadership

Function and the National Youth Leadership Forum on National Security in

grades 10 and 12, respectively.

In grades 7 through 10, T.J. was a solo participant in the NYSSMA vocal

contest; in 9th and 10th grades he participated in SCMEA and for four

years participated in the North Fork Music Festival.

In grades 10 and 12, T.J. played guitar in the school’s Jazz Band,

worked with the backstage crew for the Drama Club’s musical productions,

“Les Miserables,” “Miss Siagon” and “Bye-Bye Birdie,” and as a junior

and senior participated in the Berklee five-week summer performance

program.

His band, “Human Errror,” has had a great influence on him, T.J. said,

explaining that being in the band has taught him how to play music and

gave him the opportunity to play with other musicians. “It was a great

way to kick off my band experience,” he said.