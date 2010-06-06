Theinert funeral set for Friday

The family of First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert met with Shelter Island community leaders Sunday to plan funeral services for their son, who was killed in Afghanistan on Friday.

As many as 1,000 people are expected to attend the services. A procession will begin at Gabreski Airport after his scheduled arrival at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, and will reach Shelter Island via Sag Harbor later that afternoon.

Services will be conducted over the following two days. A wake will be held on Thursday, June 10 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church from 2 to 9 p.m. On Friday, June 11, funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. under a large tent at the Shelter Island School. A reception will follow on the grounds of the American Legion Hall; Legion facilities will also be open during wake hours for veterans, servicemen and others needing a place to gather. Interment will be at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Cemetery immediately after the funeral.

Family members have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from Shelter Islanders and others.

You can help the community in this unprecedented local effort to remember a fallen hero. Contributions are welcomed by the family and should be directed to the contacts below:

Food and beverages: Single serving containers for beverages please. Food donations for servicemen and for the funeral reception are welcome. The refrigerated Fire Department truck will soon be on site at Legion Hall.

Lee Oliver (631) 375-6751

Jim Oliver (631) 885-4899

Transportation: Buses and vans are needed to transport people from North Ferry to the funeral services and from the School/Legion area to the cemetery and back.

Chief William Rowland, Shelter Island Fire Department

(631) 680-5045

Housing: Thank you to the many Island residents who volunteered; no additional housing offers will be needed. Family members, servicemen and others needing accommodations during the two days of services should contact Jane Spotteck at 766-5376 or 749-1968.

Memorial gifts: Monetary donations in memory of Lt. Joseph Theinert will be deposited in a dedicated account set up by the Shelter Island Lions Club, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Please make checks out to the Lions Club Foundation and indicate Theinert Memorial in the memo line. The donations will be used to help defray the cost of the funeral; additional proceeds will be given in Joey’s name to charities to be determined by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship fund set up through the Shelter Island School. Donations payable to the Shelter Island School, with Theinert Memorial Fund in the memo line, may be mailed to P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Cards may be sent to the Kestler-Theinert family at P.O. Box 604, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

Check under “Latest News” for updates on the funeral schedule. A website is being created for the family and should be online soon at fallensoldiersi.com. The Shelter Island Police Department will also answer any questions at 749-0600.