The best of America

To the Editor:

Thank you for an excellent coverage of Joe Theinert’s services. We are very close friends of the father, Jim, and his wife Cathy.

The most important ingredient in healing for them, his friends, peers and the country, is that the heroes like Joe will not be forgotten. The display of the best America has to show to the world was so loudly demonstrated by the community that it was heard all over America. The family is now receiving letters from all over the United States, in addition of course to a large number of letters from the community and Long Islanders.

Your contribution as the voice of the community can not be underestimated. I hope a documentary has been made about the two days so that it could become a valuable testimonial to the American history and could be distributed to schools and other institutions. Please reach out to the community to make this possible. For now, the ferry riders will be reminded for years to come about the young hero. I think that a statue to Joe would be a welcome addition in the school yard as well. I hope this, also, is under way.

ADA SAMUELSSON

SAG HARBOR